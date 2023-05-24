Ron DeSantis: Trump without the chaos?

WASHINGTON - Expanding gun rights, defunding diversity programmes and banning books, Mr Ron DeSantis has become a darling of US conservatives for his embrace of an “anti-woke” agenda that has fuelled his rise in the Republican Party.

The Florida governor – who will announce on Wednesday that he is running for president, ending months of feverish speculation – has spent four years molding his state into the front line of the battle for the soul of America.

As he steels himself for an 18-month campaign against his one-time cheerleader Donald Trump, the 44-year-old is offering Republicans a version of Trumpism without the chaos that often accompanies the twice-impeached former president.

Over recent months, Mr DeSantis’s unofficial campaign has been dented by the Trump juggernaut, but he has won some important converts.

“I was honored to advocate for president Trump... I now believe that this is the next natural phase of that movement,” key former Trump aide Steve Cortes told CNN.

“Governor DeSantis is the most electable, most conservative candidate out there who can both win the general election, as well as govern effectively.”

Mr DeSantis appears almost daily in the national media to lock horns in the cultural wars against “woke” politicians, businesses and professors he accuses of forcing their progressive ideology on Americans.

His most headline-grabbing initiatives have included allowing Floridians to carry concealed guns without a permit, imposing one of the country’s most restrictive abortion laws and banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity.

Covid-19 record

He has also barred universities from spending public money on diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, and liberals have lamented education policies that have led to dozens of books being removed from school libraries.

But the outrage has been matched by applause in America’s most conservative circles, and media coverage that has brought him national exposure.

Little remains of the political ingenue who pulled off a shock victory in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election, after his gushing praise of Trump was rewarded with the Republican kingmaker’s endorsement.

Mr DeSantis’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing for a rapid reopening of the economy, and his opposition to the shutdowns of President Joe Biden’s administration made him an instant hit.