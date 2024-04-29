ST Full-time Report: Yip Pin Xiu bags two golds in European meet | Max Maeder wins regatta ahead of world title defence

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder and swimmer Yip Pin Xiu are gearing up for the Games with aplomb.
Yip won two gold medals at the Para Swimming European Open Championships in Madeira, Portugal, but is not getting complacent as she heads for her fifth Paralympics.
Over in Hyeres, France, Maximilian won the Qualified Nations Regatta ahead of his world title defence on the same waters in May. The teenager, who will make his Olympic debut at the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games, tells Kimberly Kwek how winning the world title last year has made him hungrier.
Meanwhile, student-athletes hoping to juggle undergrad studies with their training received a boost in the form of a new Sports Excellence (Spex) scholarship, which offers some flexibility in covering their expenses.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Second gold for para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu at European Open Championships
She improved on both her S2 50m and 100m backstroke times ahead of her title defence at the Paralympics.
Maximilian Maeder gears up for world title defence with French Olympic Week victory
The Singapore teen needed just one attempt to win the first-to-three final in Hyeres, ahead of the world championships in two weeks.
2023 ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Maximilian Maeder
Second Olympics beckon for Singapore epee fencer Kiria Tikanah
She is the top women’s individual epee fencer at the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier.
Sporting Life: Should the Olympics pay their champions? Ugghh, no
Rohit Brijnath looks at the implications after World Athletics put aside a US$2.4 million (S$3.28 million) pot for golden-tinted leapers and lopers at Paris 2024.
New Spex undergraduate scholarship for student-athletes to support expenses
Speaking at the Sports School’s 20th anniversary event, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said athletes can also choose to be sponsored for their undergrad studies after pursuing their sporting goals.
Former Singapore diplomat appointed EPL club Burnley’s chief of staff
Danelle Tan wins German fifth-tier women’s Landesliga with Borussia Dortmund
The Singaporean footballer, 19, could land the double in a regional cup final on May 1.
I know Victoria will be there: Adrian Lee on his One Championship MMA debut
The teenager will fight in honour of his late sister who died in December 2022 aged 18.
ST Sports’ Play of the Month – Pickleball
April’s spotlight is on pickleball, which is being played by millions across the globe, including celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.