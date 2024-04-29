ST Full-time Report: Yip Pin Xiu bags two golds in European meet | Max Maeder wins regatta ahead of world title defence

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder and swimmer Yip Pin Xiu are gearing up for the Games with aplomb.

Yip won two gold medals at the Para Swimming European Open Championships in Madeira, Portugal, but is not getting complacent as she heads for her fifth Paralympics.

Over in Hyeres, France, Maximilian won the Qualified Nations Regatta ahead of his world title defence on the same waters in May. The teenager, who will make his Olympic debut at the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games, tells Kimberly Kwek how winning the world title last year has made him hungrier.

Meanwhile, student-athletes hoping to juggle undergrad studies with their training received a boost in the form of a new Sports Excellence (Spex) scholarship, which offers some flexibility in covering their expenses.

