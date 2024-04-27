2023 ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Maximilian Maeder

The Straits Times celebrates outstanding Singaporeans selected for the 2023 ST Athlete of the Year award, backed by 100Plus. We asked our nominees what music or movies inspire them, which books or memorable quotes have left an impression, and their sporting moment of 2023. This is what kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder told Kimberly Kwek.

Q What are three songs that are meaningful to you?

I use songs to get myself focused, relax or hype up and my three favourite songs for that are:

⁠Stardust Crusaders by Yugo Kanno. This was my go-to song to psyche up and get ready for the competition days at the World Championships in the Hague. The upbeat and quick tune was exactly what I wanted to hear before a race day.

⁠It Was A Good Day by Ice Cube. Anytime a race day was absolutely splendid, this was a mandatory play. After some time, it just became the cherry on top for a good day of racing that couldn’t be left out.

⁠The Four Seasons (Summer) by Vivaldi. If I ever needed a mood boost, this was the song to play. I always enjoyed classical and something about this song resonates with me. Makes me relaxed, focused or empowered, whatever I feel that I need it gives me.

Q What is your favourite quote?

My favourite quote so far is something that I really identify with: “It is only those who have won with integrity and care, over an extended period of time, who have become universally regarded as successful.” - Sir Jackie Stewart

My philosophy and mindset are well summarised inside this quote. When I stumbled upon it, I was surprised by how well it captures what I’m trying to achieve and it immediately became my favourite quote.

Q What was your favourite sporting moment from 2023?

This isn’t so much a moment as it was a realisation.

Before and during my biggest event of the year, the 2023 World Championships, I unknowingly became very calm, focused and pragmatic.

Of course there is always some level of nerves to any competition however it was much much less than expected for an event of this calibre.

It was only in retrospect that I noticed how much this helped the performance in general throughout the entire regatta.

Q Advice you would give your younger self in January 2023?

Trust in the team, your support and yourself. Just make sure you diligently continue your work as best you can, and work on your technique, your fitness, and your mental game as hard as you can.