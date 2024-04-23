I know Victoria will be there: Adrian Lee on his One Championship MMA debut

SINGAPORE – Family is mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Adrian Lee’s biggest motivation as he gears up for his One Championship debut on June 8.

Hailing from a family of MMA champions, including Hawaii-based Angela and Christian, the teenager is the first Lee sibling to take to the ring since the death of his elder sister Victoria. Then 18, Victoria committed suicide on Boxing Day in December 2022.

Adrian, 18, will make his bow in a lightweight clash against Antonio Mammarella at One 167 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his first interview since the bout was announced, he dedicated his fight to Victoria, saying: “Victoria and I were very close. Since we were closer in age, we always did everything together. In this upcoming fight and every fight onwards, I know she will be there.”

In a September 2023 article for The Players Tribune, their elder sister Angela Lee revealed she attempted suicide through a car crash in 2017 due to “pressure, stress and expectations” and weight-cut issues.

She also confirmed that Victoria, who won all three of her One atomweight bouts in Singapore in 2021, took her own life.

The incident deeply affected the family. Their father, Singaporean Ken Lee who has a black belt in three martial arts, retired from coaching and closed his United MMA gym in Hawaii. It has since reopened as the Prodigy Training Centre, which is where Adrian trains.

Angela, One’s undefeated atomweight champion, retired in September 2023, while her 25-year-old brother Christian has not returned to the ring since winning the One welterweight belt in November 2022.

Inspired by Victoria, Angela, 27, created the non-profit mental health charity Fightstory, which encourages healing through the sharing of difficult stories.

While Adrian appreciates being able to “see step by step first-hand what it takes to get to the top”, he acknowledged that “there’s always going to be pressure and it’s just going to continue to grow with every fight” following in his illustrious siblings’ footsteps.

When asked what advice he has received ahead of his One debut, he said: “My sister told me to just stay healthy and mentally sound.

“My brother, who is right now my head coach, has been here step by step with me. He told me to just stay focused on the game plan.”

Born to Ken and South Korean-born Canadian mother Jewelz Lee, the youngest of the Lee siblings has been on the MMA mat since he learnt to walk. He grew up in the gym, pausing only for school and video games like Call of Duty and Valorant over the weekend.

Describing himself as a “fully rounded martial artist” who is adept at striking, wrestling and submission, he said: “Training has always been a part of our daily lives but once we started competing I found a true passion for the sport.”

He proved his worth as a four-time National Youth MMA Champion and defended his Toughman Hawaii Pankration title in September 2023, leading Christian to hail him as a “future world champion in the making”.

Adrian told ST he will commit to MMA full-time after he completes his final year of high school, and he wants to win the lightweight and welterweight titles like Christian did.

He added: “Be ready for a show. I’ll find a really quick finish.”