It is smaller than any famous cup and is round though once it was rectangular. It used to be pinned to a chest but is now hung around a neck. It’s been cut in half by two pole vaulters, buried in a casket and in a legendary untrue tale was thrown into a river.

It makes nations boast and fans plead to touch it. It has been stolen, returned and reportedly auctioned by an Ukrainian for the war effort. It is a thing of alarm clocks, occasional debt and always blood.