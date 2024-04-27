ST Sports’ Play of the Month – Pickleball

In a special series, Play of the Month, The Straits Times’ sports desk will dive into a sport. Every month this year, an expert in a sport will provide tips on how to play and get better at it. The April spotlight is on pickleball.

SINGAPORE - From celebrities to sportsmen, pickleball fever has hit many in the United States.

Hollywood stars like Leonardo Di Caprio and George Clooney, and personality Kim Kardashian are among the estimated 36.5 million playing the sport. Even elite athletes like basketballer Lebron James and former National Football League player Tom Brady have invested in professional pickleball teams.

The game’s rapid growth has also attracted retired tennis professionals like Jack Sock, a former world No. 8, who began playing full-time on the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour in August 2023.

Pickleball is a racket sport in which players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a net. Played outdoors and indoor, it was invented in 1965 by two Americans who wanted to find an activity for their families.

Over in Singapore, it is finding its way onto courts around the island, with about 5,000 active players here. National team pickleball player Darren Ho, 42, is one of them, having switched from tennis’ fuzzy yellow ball to a wiffle ball.

The national team comprises about 10 players from ages 19 to 55 and Ho was picked during the selection trials after the 2023 Pesta Sukan tournament.

“One day I woke up and I realised my body can’t take this anymore. I’m really quite tired and the tennis court is really big,” Ho said.

Ho had played tennis since he was four and also dabbled in triathlon – in 2016, he competed in the Ironman Western Australia triathlon race in Busselton.

For Ho, the decision to pivot to pickleball was easy.

“It’s really easy to pick up. Within one or two sessions, you’re already ready to play a match. Another three to four weeks and you can be playing a tournament. I don’t think any other sport gets you that kind of entry,” he said.

On the key differences with tennis, Ho said pickleball players have to rely more on tact rather than pure power due to the existence of the “non-volley zone”.

He added: “There is also no overhead serve. It has to be underhand and below your waist. In tennis, if someone’s really tall and if they have a big serve, it gives them the advantage.

“Unlike tennis, you don’t usually get away with hitting the ball too hard simply because the court is too small. So it’s about how you use the different angles and finesse.”

Among the early adopters of pickleball here was national team coach Cheok Chin Yam. The 66-year-old retiree began playing the sport in the 1990s after he joined an interest group at a local community centre.