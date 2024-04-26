Maximilian Maeder claims victory at French Olympic Week

SINGAPORE – Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder continued his dominance as he picked up another victory, claiming gold in the Qualified Nations Regatta at the French Olympic Week on April 25.

At the Port of Hyeres in France, Maximilian needed just one attempt to win the best-of-three final, having already earned two race wins by qualifying directly for the final.

He topped the opening series with seven wins in 13 races to record a nett score of 13 points. Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek, the 2022 Formula Kite world champion, was second with 17 nett points, earning the second spot in the final.

Frenchman Axel Mazella and German Jannis Maus, who finished third and fourth respectively in the opening series, filled the remaining two spots in the final after advancing from the semi-finals.

Maximilian said on the French Olympic Week website: “This final was really interesting. The wind was perfect, neither too strong nor too light.

“It was exciting to face Toni and Axel in this final. I had a great feeling during this final.

“Winning here is another step towards the Olympics.”

Maximilian’s win in France comes after his triumphs at the Formula Kite European Championships in March and the Trofeo Princesa Sofia earlier this month. He had also won the KiteFoil International Open Cup in February.

This puts the 17-year-old in good stead ahead of the May 11-19 Formula Kite World Championships, also in Hyeres, where he will be defending his title.

Also competing in the Qualified Nations Regatta, which is for sailors who have made the cut for the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Olympics, is fellow Singaporean Ryan Lo who is now 19th in the ILCA 7 event.

National sailors Kimberly Lim, Cecilia Low, Justin Liu and Denise Lim are also in Hyeres, battling it out for an Olympic berth in the Last Chance Regatta.

The 49erFX duo of Lim and Low have a shot of qualifying as they progress to the medal race on April 26, after coming in seventh with 112 nett points at the end of the opening series.

With five Olympic spots on offer in the class and only one quota spot per nation available, the pair currently occupy the fifth and last slot as two Polish and German duos sit above them.

Nacra 17 sailors Liu and Lim will also compete in the medal race after placing seventh in the opening series.