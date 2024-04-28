Second Olympics beckons for Singapore epee fencer Kiria Tikanah

SINGAPORE – After bowing out in the round of 32 in her Olympic debut in Tokyo, national fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman has been fueled by a fervent ambition to return to the sport’s biggest stage.

The 23-year-old will get another chance to prove herself after securing a berth at the upcoming Paris Games from July 26 to Aug 11.

On April 28, Kiria booked her ticket to the Olympics after she emerged as the top women’s individual epee fencer at the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier in the United Arab Emirates.

Kiria is the second Singaporean fencer to qualify for the Games after foilist Amita Berthier made the cut on March 17 via her individual ranking points.

Only the winners of each event at the continental qualifier will get a spot and Kiria, who at world No. 64 is the highest ranked among the 17 athletes in her event, came up tops in Fujairah.

The top seed progressed directly to the elimination round and justified her favourite tag by first notching a 15-8 win over Hanniel Abella of the Philippines, before edging out Amarzaya Batsaikhan of Mongolia 15-13 in a tight semi-final battle.

In the final, Kiria and Taniksha Khatri of India were neck and neck and with the score at 14-13, the Indian opponent was penalised with a red card and the point was awarded to Kiria to seal the win.

National foil fencer Samuel Robson missed out on a berth after losing 15-4 to world No. 65 Taiwanese Chen Yi-tung in the final on April 28.

There was also disappointment for Juliet Heng, who was eliminated by India’s Bhavani Chadalavada 15-8 in the women’s sabre quarter-finals. A day earlier, national fencers Si To Jian Tong and Dan Wei Zuo also missed out on Olympic berths.

In 2021, Berthier and Kiria – who are both three-gold SEA Games champions – were the first Singaporeans fencers to qualify outright for the Olympics. They both bowed out in the round of 32 in Tokyo.

The late James Wong and Ronald Tan competed at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, but they did not have to go through a qualification campaign then.

Apart from the fencing duo, the Republic will also be represented in swimming (Jonathan Tan, Letitia Sim, Levenia Sim, Quah Ting Wen and Quah Jing Wen), athletics (Shanti Pereira), sailing (Maximilian Maeder and Ryan Lo), equestrian (Caroline Chew), rowing (Saiyidah Aisyah) and canoeing (Stephenie Chen).