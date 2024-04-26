New Spex undergraduate scholarship for student-athletes to support expenses

SINGAPORE – Young Singaporean athletes in universities can soon apply for a new scholarship to cover their school expenses, such as tuition fees and course materials, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on April 26.

The scholarship, which is an expansion of the Sports Excellence (Spex) programme, will support athletes in universities who are pursuing their studies while training, said DPM Wong.

They can also choose to be sponsored for their undergraduate studies after pursuing their sporting goals, he added.

DPM Wong was speaking to about 1,000 people, including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, at the Singapore Sports School’s (SSP) 20th anniversary celebration on its Woodlands campus.

“We are fully committed to do it more because we believe in the power of sports,” said DPM Wong. “We believe that sports can enrich our lives, and bring us closer together as a community and as a nation.”

He added that more details of the scholarship will be released later this year.

Currently the spexScholarship supports high-performing athletes through funding for living expenses, full-time training, and competition costs.

It was launched in 2013 by DPM Wong, when he was Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, with the purpose of allowing national athletes in full-time training to receive monthly stipends, training allowances and funding for competitions.

Speaking to The Straits Times, SSP student-athlete Zeanne Law said that if she was awarded the new scholarship, it would not only ease the financial burden on her parents as she enters university next year, but also encourage her to do better in her sport.

“I have to sacrifice my time with friends and family as a student-athlete, but this scholarship will inspire me to keep on working hard in both my sport and academics,” said the 19-year-old wushu exponent, who won the women’s taijiquan title at the 2023 World Wushu Championships.

Law received two awards at the event, including the Moo Soon Chong Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year award.

Named after SSP’s founding principal, the award is given to athletes who excel in both sport and studies, display exemplary conduct and are role models for their peers.

Law hopes to pursue a bachelor’s degree in speech and language therapy at the Singapore Institute of Technology after completing her International Baccalaureate diploma with SSP.

Celebrating the achievements of SSP’s 38 student-athletes – including Law – who received school awards on April 26, DPM Wong said that the school has not only helped these students achieve sporting excellence, but also ensure they are equipped with skills to do well in life.

“Nearly all your graduates progress to tertiary education,” he said.