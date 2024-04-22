Danelle Tan wins German fifth-tier women’s Landesliga with Borussia Dortmund

SINGAPORE – Over the years, Borussia Dortmund’s famed Yellow Wall has borne witness to several memorable occasions in the German Bundesliga team’s history.

On April 21, there was cause for another revelry in front of more than 80,000 fans at the Signal Iduna Park – the Dortmund women’s team, who feature Singapore footballer Danelle Tan, celebrated winning the fifth-tier Landesliga title and promotion to the fourth-tier Westfalenliga.

Tan laughed as she told The Straits Times: “We rushed onto the coach to make it to the men’s match against Bayer Leverkusen, after which we walked the pitch and celebrated together with the Yellow Wall. It was truly an indescribable feeling.

“Quite funnily, when we were jumping and doing the cheers, I actually slipped on the grass. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I slipped! It was slightly embarrassing.”

But the 19-year-old should feel only pride as she continues to blaze a trail with her relentless BVB Frauen side who romped to their third consecutive promotion in three years after beating SV Fortuna Freudenberg II 2-0 away on April 21.

In doing so, she became the first Singaporean footballer to win a league title in Europe.

But Tan said she would not consider it a European title since “it’s not the top tier”, adding: “I see it more as a promotion and an advancement towards the ultimate goal of reaching the Frauen Bundesliga.”

Nevertheless, she played a key role in the team’s promotion. She featured in 15 out of 18 matches and contributed 13 goals as Dortmund won the league with five games to spare.

With a remarkable 18 wins and one draw, 93 goals for and just five against, Dortmund hold an unassailable 17-point lead over second-place TV Brechten.

Their 4-1 home win over Brechten at the Stadion Rote Erde on April 14 also attracted a club record 4,731 fans.

Equally memorable were Tan’s hat-tricks against SV Hohenlimburg in her Stadion Rote Erde debut in front of her parents and against then-second placed Borussia Droschede in her first league game back from a minor hip injury.

Looking back, the Lioness, who has 21 caps and four international goals, said: “My dad, mum and younger sister were there when we beat Freudenberg. Winning the league and getting promoted was a significant milestone accomplished, and having my family in the stands watching felt like the cherry on top.”

Tan also felt she has become “a much more mature person” since turning down a scholarship by the College of William and Mary in Virginia, United States, to become the first Asian to sign for BVB Frauen in June 2023.

Her father Tan Meng Wei said: “She is always so positive about everything and we are really proud of how she has been so adaptable to settle in Germany.”

With the help of her teammates and more than 20 hours of German classes a week, Danelle overcame the initial culture shock and language barrier.