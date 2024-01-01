What’s next for Singapore in 2024?

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong previously announced plans to hand over the leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong by the People Action Party’s (PAP) 70th birthday in November 2024.

DPM Wong will lead the PAP in the next general election. He was picked by his peers to be the leader of the fourth-generation team in April 2022, and will succeed PM Lee, who has served as prime minister for nearly 20 years since 2004.

The general election has to be held by November 2025, but political observers say it could be called in 2024.

GST hike and help