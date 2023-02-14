Budget 2023: Paid paternity leave doubled to 4 weeks, unpaid infant care leave from 6 to 12 days

SINGAPORE - Working fathers of Singaporean children born on or after January 1, 2024 can take four weeks of government-paid paternity leave, up from the current two weeks, depending on their employers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday in his Budget speech that the extra two weeks will be given on a voluntary basis for a start. Employers who are ready to grant the additional leave will be reimbursed by the Government.

“This is also to give more time for employers to adjust, especially taking into account the existing economic conditions and manpower and operational challenges that many employers face,” said Mr Wong.

This will be reviewed over time, and the intention is to make the additional two weeks of paternity leave mandatory in due course, he said.

Self-employed persons who have been engaged in a business or profession for a continuous period of at least three months before their child is born, are also eligible for the additional government-paid paternity leave.

Said Mr Wong: “With the doubling of paternity leave, I hope the message is clear: we want paternal involvement to be the norm in our society, and we will stand behind all our fathers who want to play a bigger role in raising our children.”

Government-paid paternity leave, introduced in 2013 for married couples, was doubled to two weeks in 2017.

Take-up rates were low when the scheme was introduced a decade ago, said Mr Wong. But over time, the situation has changed.

“Today, more than half of our fathers take paternity leave,” he said, adding that studies both internationally and in Singapore have shown that children with more involved fathers have better physical, cognitive and emotional developmental outcomes.

In addition, parents of young children will soon be able to take more days of unpaid infant care leave, said Mr Wong. This will increase from the current six days per year for each parent to 12 days per year, in their child’s first two years.

All parents of Singaporean children will be eligible for this additional time off if they have worked with their employer for a continuous period of at least three months, said Mr Wong.

This will apply from January 1, 2024 for working parents with Singaporean children aged under two years old.

“This will give parents more time to bond with and care for their newborn, or to settle caregiving arrangements,” he said.

“Taken together, these enhancements will increase parental leave for a working couple from 22 weeks to up to 26 weeks in their child’s first year.”