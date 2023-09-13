Availability of taxi, ride-hailing services under review as daily ridership jumps 18.6%

SINGAPORE - The way that taxi and ride-hailing operators conduct their business - including the availability of rides - is being reviewed by the authorities, in an effort to ensure that services stay relevant as commuter needs and the industry evolve.

The review of the industry structure and regulatory framework, announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday, comes at a time when ridership in the point-to-point transport sector is climbing.

On average, the number of daily trips - comprising both street-hail and ride-hailing services - rose by 18.6 per cent from 517,000 in November 2020 to 613,000 in July 2023.

The review, due to be completed by the second quarter of 2024, comes nearly three years after the roll-out of a licensing framework for ride-hailing and taxi operators in October 2020.

LTA said the point-to-point sector plays an important role in complementing mass public transport, giving commuters an option for direct journeys without the need to own a car.

The review will focus on three areas:

Improving the stability of the supply of taxis and ride-hailing services, such as during late-night hours when there are ride shortages

Ensuring that services can be provided with minimal disruptions and downtime

Ensuring that services cater to the needs of commuter groups such as wheelchair users and families with young children

Talks with taxi and ride-hailing operators, the National Taxi Association and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association have started, said LTA.

In addition, it will get feedback from different commuter groups.

LTA said the point-to-point sector has evolved significantly since the licensing framework was rolled out.

On the one hand, taxis retain an important role in serving high-demand locations such as Changi Airport, as well as tourists and commuters who are less technologically savvy.

This is despite the demand for traditional taxi services decreasing, resulting in fewer taxis plying the roads.

On the other hand, there has been a rising preference for ride-hailing services among commuters and drivers, LTA said. Companies such as Gojek and Grab offer these services.