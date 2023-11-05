PM Lee says he will hand over leadership to DPM Wong by Nov 2024 if all goes well, before next GE

“It has been my great fortune and honour to have served the country, first in the SAF, and then in the party and government, for all of my adult life,” said PM Lee, holding back tears. As he paused to compose himself, loud cheers erupted around the hall as party members stood to applaud him.

Noting that Singapore and the PAP have been thoroughly transformed through his time as PM for almost 20 years, he added: “Some things never change… We remain dedicated to Singapore, we still feel the call of duty to serve the people, we still have a duty to future generations to keep this island safe and secure.”

“These things have not changed under my watch, and they will not change under the 4G team. I ask each of you to give Lawrence and his team your full support, help them win a strong mandate, and work with them to take Singapore to greater heights.”

In his speech, PM Lee also spoke of the need for high quality leadership for the PAP to govern competently, keep clean and win elections.

Right now, the party has a strong and capable top team that is in touch with Singaporeans, that has shown what it can do, he said.

“Singapore needs an outstanding ‘First Team’ of leaders – who, on top of mastering the politics, can deliver good government for Singapore,” he said.

Singapore has a good public service, noted PM Lee.

“Sometimes people argue that Singapore civil servants are so good, that we don’t need ministers who are so competent or experienced... It’s a crazy argument,” he said.

“The civil service didn’t create itself out of thin air. We have a good civil service precisely because we have had good political leadership who built up a world-class civil service.”

Civil servants can only deliver good results if led by competent ministers who understand the issues, make good decisions and command their respect, said PM Lee.

Only then can ministers guide and complement the civil servants in their work and deliver on their political promises, he added.

He likened it to an orchestra, which could be composed of the best musicians in the world, but without a good conductor, it cannot produce good music.

“In fact, if the players are not impressed with their conductor, they may leave the orchestra to perform under some other maestro’s baton, and we will be left with a mediocre orchestra,” he said.

This was seen vividly in the pandemic, where ministries and agencies performed magnificently, but without the ministers to make big, risky decisions and take political responsibility, Singapore would not have come through as it did, said PM Lee.

“Remember - if we have ordinary political leaders, we’re going to have an ordinary public service, and this is going to become an ordinary country. For other countries, it’s fine,” he said.

“But if one day this little red dot is no longer shines brightly and is exceptional, if it cannot stand out compared to other countries in the world, you are nobody, you are sunk.”