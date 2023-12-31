Work harder to keep society united and strengthen shared identity, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE - In an era of rapid external and internal change, Singapore must work ever harder to keep its society together, and strengthen its sense of shared identity and nationhood, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his annual New Year message.

The global environment will remain challenging for some time to come, and Singapore will also undergo a leadership transition, he added.

He urged Singaporeans to stand together and to support Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his fourth-generation team to build a nation that is “vibrant and inclusive, fair and competitive, and resilient and united”.

“This is how we have come through successive crises and done well, and this is how we must surmount future challenges which are bound to come,” said PM Lee.

In his address marking the start of the year, he said 2023 had been challenging. On the international front, underlying tensions remain between the United States and China, and the war in Ukraine has no resolution in sight.

Most recently, Hamas’ savage attack on Israel, followed by Israel’s ferocious military response in Gaza, have killed and maimed thousands of civilians, and the continuing human suffering has aroused revulsion and anger around the world, said PM Lee.

He noted that people of all races in Singapore have expressed anguish and concern, with Muslim Singaporeans understandably feeling this most acutely.

“Much as we try to insulate ourselves from problems elsewhere, inevitably from time to time we in Singapore will feel for the troubles of others. It is a consequence of our shared humanity,” he said.

PM Lee said he was glad Singaporeans have responded in a compassionate and practical manner by expressing their views while upholding national interests and social cohesion, and contributing generously to humanitarian aid, particularly in Gaza.

He also expressed gratitude to the religious and community leaders who stood beside the Government to counsel wisdom and supported Singapore’s social cohesion at this fraught moment.

“We have painstakingly built up our racial and religious harmony over decades as a fundamental basis of Singaporean society. We must continue to approach potentially divisive issues like the Israel-Hamas conflict with tolerance and respect towards one another’s views,” he added. This was the way to honour the ideals and vision that Singapore’s first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and his team of founding leaders stood for – a fair and just society where people have full opportunity to succeed, a thriving economy built on meritocracy and hard work, and an endearing home where every Singaporean belongs, he said.

The decisive win by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in the 2023 presidential election was “one good sign that we are making progress towards becoming one nation, regardless of race, language or religion”, added PM Lee.