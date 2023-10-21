askST: What to expect with full subject-based banding in secondary schools in 2024?

SINGAPORE – Parents and pupils who want to know more about how full subject-based banding (FSBB) works in secondary schools heard from five principals at The Straits Times Smart Parenting post-PSLE forum on Oct 21.

The forum covered topics such as timetabling and progression to junior colleges and polytechnics. Here are some key questions and answers:

Q: What are some timetabling constraints that may arise with FSBB, and how will schools overcome them?

A: With FSBB, students in one class will attempt subjects like English, Mathematics and Science at three different levels. The school will deploy sufficient teachers and venues to facilitate these lessons.

Mr Lee Han Hwa, principal of St Andrew’s Secondary School, said that the school adopts white spaces into the timetable, where some students may not have lessons during certain periods. Schools have the autonomy to decide what students can do during these white spaces. This could also mean longer school days for some days of the week.

Q: If a student does not meet the prerequisites to take a subject at a more demanding level, will they still be able to do so?

A: Apart from academic results, there are other determining factors for schools to consider before allowing a student to take a subject at a more demanding level. Ms Tan Po Chin, principal of Anderson Secondary School, said that this could include teachers’ observation of the student’s ability to cope with the rigour of taking the subject at a more demanding level, as well as the student’s demonstration of interest in that subject.

Schools usually consider such requests on a case-by-case basis, and will engage parents to consider the best interests of the child.

Q: If a student is unable to cope with taking a subject at a more demanding level and chooses to change to a less demanding level - from G3 to G2 - will the student have to move to a different form class?

A: After the first year of attempting a subject at a more demanding level, the student will move to a new subject class in the second year if he decides to do the subject at a less demanding level. The student could still remain in the same form class.

Mr Loh Chih Hui, the principal of Bowen Secondary School, said it will depend on how schools organize their form classes and subject classes.

Q: Is there an option for students to return to study in secondary schools for the fifth year?

A: If students would like to take a subject at a more demanding level after their fourth year to meet pre-requisites for entry into junior colleges, they can return to the school in the fifth year to attempt the subject at a more demanding level.

Mr Goh Soon Hoe, principal of Kranji Secondary School, said: “Having paced out their learning, then the fifth year is for the suitable range of subjects that they didn’t take in the G3 level.”