2024 GST hike: Singaporeans head to shops for year-end furniture sales before increase

SINGAPORE - Mr Khairul Azhar, 33, is moving to his new home in May 2024, but has already spent more than $8,000 on kitchen appliances in December.

The associate creative director has gone to at least three retail stores such as Audio House, Best Denki and Harvey Norman on a hunt for household items so that he can lock in prices before the imminent goods and services tax (GST) hike.

The sales tax will go up from 8 per cent to 9 per cent come Jan 1.

Mr Khairul said he is likely to spend another $5,000 on other essentials for his house before Jan 1.

Some consumers like him are hoping to beat the tax hike amid rising costs of living, doing last minute shopping in December, especially for big-ticket items.