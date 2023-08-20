NDR 2023: New public housing framework needed to ensure affordability, fairness and good social mix

SINGAPORE - A new classification framework for public housing is needed to ensure homes here remain affordable, there is a good social mix in towns, and the system is fair for all, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

This is because the distinction between mature and non-mature estates, under the current classification framework, is blurring as non-mature estates are increasingly more developed.

In his National Day Rally speech, he said the Government will gradually provide more housing grants – especially grants that are means-tested – to keep costs down while providing the most support to lower- and middle-income households.

However, as the housing landscape here evolves, there is still the issue of how to value housing projects in “choicer” locations, which has posed a dilemma for the authorities, he said.

To resolve this, there will be a new Plus category for Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in locations deemed to be attractive, such as those close to MRT stations and town centres, PM Lee announced.

This new category will have more subsidies and stricter sale conditions, such as a 10-year minimum occupation period and an income ceiling on resale buyers. The idea is to enable the Housing Board (HDB) to moderate the prices of these flats and put them within reach of more people.