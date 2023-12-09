Household electricity bills set to rise as carbon taxes to be hiked in 2024

SINGAPORE – Electricity prices for households are poised to rise in 2024 as power generation companies will face higher tax for their carbon emissions.

On average, the higher carbon tax could lead to an increase of $4 in monthly household utility bills for a four-room HDB flat, according to a forecast from the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS). This is assuming the full cost of the carbon tax is passed on to consumers. Electricity retailers have not yet disclosed details of price changes.

From 2024 to 2025, Singapore’s carbon tax will rise to $25 per tonne of emissions, up from $5 per tonne.

Introduced in 2019, carbon tax was set at $5 per tonne for five years till 2023 to provide a transition period for facilities that directly emit at least 25,000 tonnes of emissions annually. The tax will reach between $50 and $80 per tonne of emissions by 2030.

NCCS calculated that every increase of $5 in carbon tax could cause household electricity tariffs to rise by a corresponding 1 per cent. This means that electricity bills could go up by about four per cent in 2024.

Households here can either choose a price plan from an electricity retailer, or buy power from SP Group at the regulated tariff set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Electricity retailers that spoke to The Straits Times are tight-lipped about the exact rate hike of electricity prices.

Leading electricity retailer Geneco, which has a market share of nearly 27 per cent, said: “Tariffs will be adjusted according to any development to carbon tax.”

Senoko Energy said: “While the carbon tax component is likely to make an impact on electricity prices, it could also encourage businesses and households to re-evaluate their electricity consumption in efforts to lower their energy usage and wastage.”

Apart from carbon tax, other significant costs that determine the pricing of electricity plans include the prevailing fuel price, said PacificLight.

The power-generation firm and electricity retailer is developing a project on Pulau Bulan in Indonesia to import electricity from solar power.

It has also spent over $30 million to improve efficiencies at its Jurong Island plant, upgrading its turbine that would reduce an overall 40,000 tonnes of emissions annually when completed in 2024.

Increasing the energy efficiency of power plants is one strategy to reduce the impact of carbon tax for retailers that are also generation companies.

Tuas Power chief operating officer Michael Wong told ST that its power station is being upgraded to improve efficiency, to reduce the gas used and amount of emissions per megawatt-hour (mWh) of energy generated.

Tuas Power is also pushing towards using lower carbon emission sources of energy like solar and biomass to generate electricity, added Mr Wong.