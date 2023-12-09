Household electricity bills set to rise as carbon taxes to be hiked in 2024

SINGAPORE – Electricity prices for households are poised to rise in 2024 as power generation companies will face higher tax for their carbon emissions.
On average, the higher carbon tax could lead to an increase of $4 in monthly household utility bills for a four-room HDB flat, according to a forecast from the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS). This is assuming the full cost of the carbon tax is passed on to consumers. Electricity retailers have not yet disclosed details of price changes.
From 2024 to 2025, Singapore’s carbon tax will rise to $25 per tonne of emissions, up from $5 per tonne.
Introduced in 2019, carbon tax was set at $5 per tonne for five years till 2023 to provide a transition period for facilities that directly emit at least 25,000 tonnes of emissions annually. The tax will reach between $50 and $80 per tonne of emissions by 2030.
NCCS calculated that every increase of $5 in carbon tax could cause household electricity tariffs to rise by a corresponding 1 per cent. This means that electricity bills could go up by about four per cent in 2024.
Households here can either choose a price plan from an electricity retailer, or buy power from SP Group at the regulated tariff set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA).
Electricity retailers that spoke to The Straits Times are tight-lipped about the exact rate hike of electricity prices.
Leading electricity retailer Geneco, which has a market share of nearly 27 per cent, said: “Tariffs will be adjusted according to any development to carbon tax.”
Senoko Energy said: “While the carbon tax component is likely to make an impact on electricity prices, it could also encourage businesses and households to re-evaluate their electricity consumption in efforts to lower their energy usage and wastage.”
Apart from carbon tax, other significant costs that determine the pricing of electricity plans include the prevailing fuel price, said PacificLight.
The power-generation firm and electricity retailer is developing a project on Pulau Bulan in Indonesia to import electricity from solar power.
It has also spent over $30 million to improve efficiencies at its Jurong Island plant, upgrading its turbine that would reduce an overall 40,000 tonnes of emissions annually when completed in 2024.
Increasing the energy efficiency of power plants is one strategy to reduce the impact of carbon tax for retailers that are also generation companies.
Tuas Power chief operating officer Michael Wong told ST that its power station is being upgraded to improve efficiency, to reduce the gas used and amount of emissions per megawatt-hour (mWh) of energy generated.
Tuas Power is also pushing towards using lower carbon emission sources of energy like solar and biomass to generate electricity, added Mr Wong.
Sembcorp Power did not respond to ST’s queries, while Keppel Electric declined to comment.
Apart from power stations, the water sectors are among about 50 facilities that directly produce at least 25,000 tonnes of emissions annually.
Water in Singapore requires electricity to produce. For instance, desalination, which is one of the sources of water supply, requires energy to remove salt from seawater.
From January 2024 to December 2025, eligible Singaporean HDB households will receive an additional $20 per quarter of U-Save – $80 a year in total – to cushion the impact of the increases in carbon tax and water price in 2024 and 2025.
On average, the additional U-Save rebates should fully offset the increase in utility bills for one- to two-room flats over the next two years, about 80 per cent for three- to four-room HDB flats, and about 65 per cent for larger flats.
As part of its international commitment to climate change, Singapore has targeted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to around 60 million tonnes in 2030, after peaking emissions earlier.
This means that Singapore’s emissions will rise to around 65 million tonnes between 2025 and 2028, before starting to fall towards the end of this decade and reaching net zero by 2050.
Latest figures showed that Singapore’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 reached the highest levels yet at 57.7 million tonnes – representing an increase of around 9 per cent from 2020 levels.
One strategy to meet the net zero target is raising the carbon tax to $45 per tonne of emission in 2026 and 2027; and to between $50 and $80 per tonne of emission by 2030.
According to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), carbon tax provides a broad-based price signal across the economy to encourage companies to reduce their emissions and at the same time provides them the flexibility to act where it makes the most economic sense.
Dr David Broadstock, a senior research fellow and lead of energy transition at the National University of Singapore’s Sustainable and Green Finance Institute, said: “We are beginning to see prices which will be noticeable – which is important since the carbon tax is necessary to achieve a timely energy transition, and reach our net zero aspirations.
“It also is a timely juncture to think about how impactful high carbon prices will be. With a future price of $50 to $80 (per tonne of emissions) by 2030, Singaporeans will feel the effect stronger still.”