‘The whole cottage started to shake’: Singaporeans in Taiwan jolted by strong quake

SINGAPORE – Climbing enthusiasts Rachael Tay and David Wilkins were about to dig into their breakfast in northern Taiwan when a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck.

Ms Tay, 54, said: “The whole cottage started to shake. It was pretty scary. Things like plates and cups started rattling.”

The Singaporean husband and wife were experiencing the earthquake that rocked Taiwan on the morning of April 3.

It is the strongest to hit the island in 25 years, killing at least seven, injuring dozens and triggering tsunami warnings for the territory, southern Japan and the Philippines.

The couple were on a rock-climbing trip, staying at the coastal town of Jinguashi. The tremor, which sent the cottage swaying, lasted about 10 seconds, according to Ms Tay.

The business director said: “We were looking at each other going, ‘Oh my goodness, what just happened?’ before scrambling to look for news.”

The earthquake struck at 7.58am.

Mere minutes later, the couple’s smartphones buzzed to life with an alert from the Taiwan government’s weather institution, which warned them to quickly evacuate to a shelter or higher ground as a tsunami could hit by 8.39am.

Ms Tay said: “We didn’t realise the severity of the earthquake until we followed the news and found out that this was the strongest earthquake since September 1999.”

In 1999, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake – the second deadliest in the island’s history – struck central Taiwan, killing about 2,400 people and injuring more than 10,000.

The quake with the highest death toll hit west Taiwan in 1935, claiming more than 3,000 lives.

Messages flooded in from the cottage’s host, concerned friends and loved ones, and the couple reassured them – along with their three daughters, who are in Singapore – that they were safe and were not going to climb that day.

Aftershocks continued to be felt by the pair, but they decided to stay put as utilities had not been affected, and their accommodation is 588m above sea level.

Mr Wilkins, 52, a consultant, said: “We have no clue whether the restaurants will still be open.”

Before the quake, he and his wife had been getting their meals from a nearby convenience store and seaside restaurants in the area.