‘I never felt so much fear’: Actress Yvonne Lim on the Taiwan earthquake

Actress Yvonne Lim has experienced many earthquakes and aftershocks during her nine years in Taiwan.

But never had she felt so much fear as when a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Hualien on the morning of April 3.

“This quake was really terrifying. I was so scared. I was alone at home and I didn’t know what to do,” the 47-year-old Singaporean 47 told The Straits Times over the phone.

“I was woken up by the earthquake and ran out of my room screaming for my husband and children, but they had already left for school.”

She has been living in Taipei since she married Taiwanese businessman Alex Tien in 2014. They have two children – Alex Junior, nine, and Alexa, seven.

“Our house is on the 26th floor, so there is no way I can run down quickly. I hid under the dining table and waited for the tremors to stop,” said Lim, adding that she had never experienced such an intense earthquake before.

“The intensity just grew and the whole house was shaking so badly. I never had so much fear,” she said.

She added that doors were banging and drawers fell out of the cupboards. “It was like a scene from (horror movie) The Exorcist,” she added.

“Thankfully, my Star Awards trophies remained on the shelf,” she added with a laugh.

When ST spoke to Lim, she was on her way back home from grocery shopping, preparing for more aftershocks to come.

She was thankful her family was safe. “The kids were evacuated from the school and they all know the drill. Teachers also sent photos to parents to calm us down,” said Lim.

This was the strongest earthquake to hit the island in 25 years, killing at least nine, injuring over 800 and triggering tsunami warnings for the territory, southern Japan and the Philippines.