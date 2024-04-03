Singaporeans change travel plans to Taiwan in wake of 7.4-magnitude earthquake

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans who have been planning to travel to Taiwan in the coming weeks have had to make changes to their plans in the wake of an earthquake which hit eastern Taiwan on April 3.
The 7.4-magnitude earthquake, which struck near the island’s eastern city of Hualien in the morning, toppled buildings and caused landslides, knocking out power in several parts of the capital Taipei.
At least seven people have been reported killed and over 700 injured.
Tremors from the earthquake were also felt in the Philippines, southern islands of Japan and as far north as the Chinese city of Shanghai.
The Philippines and Japan had earlier issued tsunami alerts and at least two dozen incoming flights were diverted from Okinawa’s airport.
Ms Janice Lai, in her 30s, told The Straits Times that she made the decision to cancel a family trip to Taiwan after her helper alerted her to the earthquake.
“Our helper heard about the news from her friends working in Taiwan,” she said.
The business development manager said the trip was meant to have taken place from April 11 to 18 and would have been the first holiday to Taiwan as a family for herself, her husband and two children aged two and five.
Their itinerary included Taipei, Yilan and Hualien, near the earthquake’s epicentre.
Ms Lai said that so far she has been able to recoup some of the $2,500 spent on accommodation and car rental but was unable to get a refund on the flight tickets.
Others like Ms Geraldine, who declined to reveal her last name, said while she would still be proceeding with her holiday to Taiwan this month, there was some worry on her part.
The 28-year-old senior operations associate said: “It’s the first time that I am travelling to a place that was recently hit by an earthquake so I am not sure what to expect.
“(I am) a little worried if our Airbnb will still be standing in Hualien, because the area struck will be our first destination.”
She said that she and a friend had planned to travel there to hike the Taroko Gorge during their trip from April 23 to May 5.
The Taroko Gorge is a popular attraction located in Taiwan’s Taroko national park, which spans Hualien County.
“We are wondering if it (the debris) might be cleared by then since we are only travelling 20 days after,” she said, adding that she would assess the situation upon arrival and could make changes to her itinerary.
“Anything can happen, even at the last minute. Even if we are not able to travel to certain parts that were planned initially, it is still alright, given the unforeseen circumstances. Of course in all things we do, safety is also our priority, so we will take it as it comes,” Ms Geraldine said.
Civil servant Jack Teo, 45, said that other than one cancelled segment, he was going to proceed with his trip to Taiwan on April 4.
Speaking to ST, Mr Teo said: “I saw the news of the earthquake this morning, but I thought it was normal as earthquakes are quite common in Taiwan.”
He said that he was planning to travel to Taipei and Kaohsiung, in the island’s north and south respectively, which were not as badly affected.
“I had booked an organised tour to the Taroko Gorge but the organisers have e-mailed to say that it’s been cancelled and that I would be getting a refund,” he said.
“Some of my friends and relatives have checked in with me and expressed their concerns after hearing the news. I’ll be meeting Taiwanese friends, so they will help me if anything happens. I’ll also tune in to the local news,” said Mr Teo.
Of her cancelled trip, Ms Lai said: “We are quite disappointed because we have been planning and looking forward to the trip for months, which we booked in September 2023.”
Among the places and activities she had researched and picked out were kid-friendly farms, a seaside cafe in Hualien, whale watching and a long train ride for her son, who loves trains.
She said: “At the end of the day, at least we are safe and sound and not there when it happened. We can always go to Taiwan again next time.”
Tour agencies that ST spoke to said they were not cancelling any upcoming tours to Taiwan and would be amending the itineraries to avoid affected areas.
A spokesman for EU Holidays said that a group of 10, who had been in Taiwan since March 28, was due to return on April 4 while another group is expected to depart for Taiwan on April 5.
He said: “Members of the group, currently in Taipei, said they felt tremors, but all of them are safe. For our upcoming tour, the group’s itinerary will be amended to bypass Hualien.”
“Parts of the highway have been blocked, so there is no way for us to reach them. Our staff on the ground have also said that they are unable to contact hotels in Hualien,” he added.
Similarly, Nam Ho Travel said it would be altering the programmes of groups scheduled to leave for Taiwan next week in order to avoid the affected areas.
Chan Brothers Travel marketing communications manager Jeremiah Wong said that its tour groups currently in Taiwan were not along the island’s east coast or in the Hualien region.
Mr Wong said: “We have assisted all of our travellers in reporting their safe status back to their families in Singapore to assure peace of mind. Our itineraries are not currently affected.
“We are closely monitoring the situation, and if there is any need to adjust our itineraries and logistics, we will act in the best interest of our travellers to ensure safety remains our utmost priority.”
Additional reporting by Sarah Koh