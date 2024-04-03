Singaporeans change travel plans to Taiwan in wake of 7.4-magnitude earthquake

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans who have been planning to travel to Taiwan in the coming weeks have had to make changes to their plans in the wake of an earthquake which hit eastern Taiwan on April 3.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake, which struck near the island’s eastern city of Hualien in the morning, toppled buildings and caused landslides, knocking out power in several parts of the capital Taipei.

At least seven people have been reported killed and over 700 injured.

Tremors from the earthquake were also felt in the Philippines, southern islands of Japan and as far north as the Chinese city of Shanghai.

The Philippines and Japan had earlier issued tsunami alerts and at least two dozen incoming flights were diverted from Okinawa’s airport.

Ms Janice Lai, in her 30s, told The Straits Times that she made the decision to cancel a family trip to Taiwan after her helper alerted her to the earthquake.

“Our helper heard about the news from her friends working in Taiwan,” she said.

The business development manager said the trip was meant to have taken place from April 11 to 18 and would have been the first holiday to Taiwan as a family for herself, her husband and two children aged two and five.

Their itinerary included Taipei, Yilan and Hualien, near the earthquake’s epicentre.

Ms Lai said that so far she has been able to recoup some of the $2,500 spent on accommodation and car rental but was unable to get a refund on the flight tickets.

Others like Ms Geraldine, who declined to reveal her last name, said while she would still be proceeding with her holiday to Taiwan this month, there was some worry on her part.

The 28-year-old senior operations associate said: “It’s the first time that I am travelling to a place that was recently hit by an earthquake so I am not sure what to expect.

“(I am) a little worried if our Airbnb will still be standing in Hualien, because the area struck will be our first destination.”

She said that she and a friend had planned to travel there to hike the Taroko Gorge during their trip from April 23 to May 5.

The Taroko Gorge is a popular attraction located in Taiwan’s Taroko national park, which spans Hualien County.