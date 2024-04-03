Taiwan’s tech, building upgrades help blunt damage from earthquake

The technological expertise that turned Taiwan into a semiconductor powerhouse appears to have kept damage and casualties from its worst quake in a quarter of a century relatively low, according to an academic who worked on the island’s disaster response.

The quake measured 7.4 in magnitude and struck the east coast of Taiwan early on April 3, killing at least nine people and injuring more than 800.

The temblor levelled dozens of buildings in Hualien county and shook buildings in Taipei.

While the toll may rise – several were reported killed as at April 3 afternoon – a milder quake that hit in 2016 killed over 100 people, while more than 2,400 people died in a major quake in 1999.

Revised building codes after 1999’s disaster and better technology helped mitigate casualties during the quake on April 3, which could still have major implications for the global tech supply chain.

Geosciences professor Wu Yih-min at National Taiwan University, a team head at the National Science and Technology Centre for Disaster Reduction, said that in the last three to five years, a disaster response system developed by the agency became more sophisticated, meeting a crucial need in one of the most seismically active parts of the world.

“Taiwan continues to develop these technologies, and we have advantages,” Prof Wu said, adding that it would be harder for regions without a strong tech industry.