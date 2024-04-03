Taiwan earthquake: I admit I was terrified

NEW TAIPEI – Since I was posted to Taiwan 1½ years ago, I have felt a number of minor tremors.

They were usually over within seconds, and sometimes so mild that I could not be sure if they were earthquakes.

On the morning of April 3, however, the ceiling lamp in my New Taipei apartment swayed violently. My glass room divider rattled.

My mug did not tip over, but almost all the milk tea inside it flew out and spilt across my table.