Strong 7.2 magnitude quake rocks Taiwan, tsunami warnings issued

TAIPEI – An earthquake off the shore of Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked Taipei, the capital, on April 3 morning, knocking out power in several parts of the city and sparking a tsunami warning for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines.

Taiwan television stations showed footage of some collapsed buildings in Hualien, near the quake’s epicentre, and media reported some people were trapped.

The quake hit at 7.58am at a depth of 15.5km just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration.

It was the strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years, state media said.

Japan issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of the southern prefecture of Okinawa.

“Evacuate!” said a banner on Japanese national broadcaster NHK.

“Tsunami is coming. Please evacuate immediately,” an anchor on NHK said. “Do not stop. Do not go back.”

Live TV footage from the Okinawa region’s ports, including Naha, showed vessels heading out to sea, possibly in efforts to protect their ships.

Tsunami waves of up to 3m were expected to reach large areas of Japan’s south-western coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which put the quake magnitude at 7.5.

A 30cm tsunami reached Yonaguni island at 9.18am, JMA said.