Strong 7.2 magnitude quake rocks Taiwan, tsunami warnings issued

TAIPEI – An earthquake off the shore of Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked Taipei, the capital, on April 3 morning, knocking out power in several parts of the city and sparking a tsunami warning for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines.
Taiwan television stations showed footage of some collapsed buildings in Hualien, near the quake’s epicentre, and media reported some people were trapped.
The quake hit at 7.58am at a depth of 15.5km just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration.
It was the strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years, state media said.
Japan issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of the southern prefecture of Okinawa.
“Evacuate!” said a banner on Japanese national broadcaster NHK.
“Tsunami is coming. Please evacuate immediately,” an anchor on NHK said. “Do not stop. Do not go back.”
Live TV footage from the Okinawa region’s ports, including Naha, showed vessels heading out to sea, possibly in efforts to protect their ships.
Tsunami waves of up to 3m were expected to reach large areas of Japan’s south-western coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which put the quake magnitude at 7.5.
A 30cm tsunami reached Yonaguni island at 9.18am, JMA said.
The Philippines Seismology Agency also issued a warning for residents in coastal areas of several provinces, urging them to evacuate to higher ground.
The quake was felt in Shanghai, a Reuters witness said. Chinese state media said it was also felt in Fuzhou, Xiamen, Quanzhou and Ningde in China’s Fujian province.
The Taipei city government has not received any reports of damage, and the city’s MRT was up and running soon after.
Taiwan’s high speed rail operator said no damage or injuries were reported on its trains, but noted trains will be delayed while it carries out inspections.
Southern Taiwan Science Park, where semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has a plant, said companies were operating without impact.
Taiwan’s official central news agency said the quake was the biggest to hit the island since 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude tremor killed around 2,400 people and destroyed or damaged 50,000 buildings in one of Taiwan’s worst-recorded quakes.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the earthquake registered an intensity of an “Upper 6“ in Taiwan’s Hualien on Japan’s 1-7 intensity scale.
In an Upper 6 earthquake, most unreinforced concrete-block walls collapse and people find it impossible to remain standing or move without crawling, the JMA says.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world’s most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.
Japan was rocked by its deadliest quake in eight years on New Year’s Day when a 7.6 magnitude temblor struck in Ishikawa prefecture, on the western coast. More than 230 people died in the quake that left 44,000 homes fully or partially destroyed.
On March 11, 2011, the north-east coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world’s worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier. REUTERS, AFP