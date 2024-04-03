No reports of tremors in Singapore after magnitude-7.4 earthquake hits Taiwan

SINGAPORE – A magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck the capital of Taiwan on the morning of April 3 is “unlikely” to affect Singapore.

According to an alert released by the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) mobile app myENV at 8.21am on April 3, there were no reports of tremors in Singapore. NEA’s alert said it was a magnitude-7.3 quake, but the US Geological Survey has revised it to 7.4.

The earthquake was detected around 3,160km north-east of Singapore in Taiwan at 7.58am (Singapore time), and a tsunami may be generated near the epicentre, said the alert.

The quake hit at a depth of 15.5km just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, and a tsunami warning was issued to the Philippines and islands of southern Japan. It was later downgraded to a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said waves as high as 1m could be recorded in the region following the earthquake, reported AFP. JMA had previously warned of an estimated maximum tsunami height of 3m.

“Please avoid going near or into the sea until the advisory is lifted,” a JMA official said.

Residents living in the coastal areas of some provinces in the Philippines have also been urged to evacuate to higher ground, according to a warning by the Philippines Seismology Agency.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

