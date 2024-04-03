No Singaporeans reported injured in Taiwan earthquake: MFA

SINGAPORE - There have been no reports of Singaporeans injured in the 7.4-magnitude quake that hit Hualien in the eastern part of Taiwan on April 3, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In a statement, MFA said that the Singapore Government is saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake, and extends its condolences and sympathies to those affected.

The ministry added that it has been reaching out to e-registered Singaporeans in the regions affected by the earthquake and is rendering the necessary consular assistance.

In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in Taiwan are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

Singaporeans who are in, or travelling to, Taiwan are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg and to purchase comprehensive travel insurance if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Taiwan who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office:

Singapore Trade Office in Taipei

9th Floor, No. 85, Jen Ai Road, Section 4, Taipei 106, Taiwan

Tel: +886-2-2772-1940

Emergency tel: +886-953-532-638

E-mail: singtr_tpe@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65-6379-8800/8855 (24-hour hotline)

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg