40 Singaporeans remain in Israel, Palestinian territories

SINGAPORE - About 40 Singaporeans remain in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the region.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament on Monday that the Ministry continues to be in contact with the Singaporeans who have chosen to remain.

More than 120 Singaporeans had earlier left by land or air, he said.

“While most Singaporeans left Israel via commercial means, a few who were unable to do so departed via dedicated evacuation flights which were organised by other countries,” said Dr Balakrishnan, reiterating Singapore’s gratitude to the governments of Australia, Canada, Portugal, and South Korea for helping these Singaporeans to leave Israel safely.

On Oct 14, a spokesman from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that five Singaporeans were among 220 passengers on board a South Korean military transport plane that evacuated civilians from Tel Aviv taking them to Seoul.

MFA had on Oct 10 advised Singaporeans living in Israel and the Palestinian Territories should leave as soon as possible through commercial options.

The ministry had previously advised Singaporeans to avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman told Parliament in Malay that Singaporeans had stepped forward to contribute generously to the humanitarian relief efforts in various ways.

As an example, they cited the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation’s (RLAF) fundraising appeal which will be directed to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The fund has raised over $4.6 million while the Singapore Red Cross’ fundraising campaign has also raised over $350,000 from the public.

“The generous donations received thus far have been heartening, but more importantly, we see Singaporeans’ strong spirit of solidarity,” he said, noting that many different community and interfaith groups came together to contribute to RLAF’s humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Dr Balakrishnan said he spoke to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday, telling him Singapore understands the tremendous strain that Egypt as an immediate neighbour faces. He added that Singapore wants to support Egypt.

“I commended the Egyptian government’s efforts to open the Rafah crossing to facilitate the flow of humanitarian goods into Gaza and equally, the possible evacuation of seriously injured persons for medical treatment,” said Dr Balakrishan.