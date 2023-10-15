Five Singaporeans evacuated from Israel on South Korean military plane

SINGAPORE – Five Singaporeans were among 220 passengers on board a South Korean military transport plane which evacuated civilians from Tel Aviv on Saturday, taking them to Seoul.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said: “MFA confirms that five Singaporeans and a family member were safely evacuated from Tel Aviv, Israel on a military transport flight organised by the Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to evacuate its citizens.”

The Singapore embassies in Tel Aviv and Seoul worked closely with their host governments and South Korea embassy counterparts to facilitate the Singaporean families’ departure from Israel, and their safe return to Singapore, added the spokesman.

“The Singapore government would like to express its deep appreciation to the government of the ROK for facilitating the safe evacuation of its citizens,” he added.

An Air Force KC-330 multi-purpose plane was deployed for the operation, according to a Facebook post by the Republic of Korea Air Force published on Saturday.