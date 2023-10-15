Five Singaporeans evacuated from Israel on South Korean military plane

SINGAPORE – Five Singaporeans were among 220 passengers on board a South Korean military transport plane which evacuated civilians from Tel Aviv on Saturday, taking them to Seoul.
In response to The Straits Times’ queries, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said: “MFA confirms that five Singaporeans and a family member were safely evacuated from Tel Aviv, Israel on a military transport flight organised by the Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to evacuate its citizens.”
The Singapore embassies in Tel Aviv and Seoul worked closely with their host governments and South Korea embassy counterparts to facilitate the Singaporean families’ departure from Israel, and their safe return to Singapore, added the spokesman.
“The Singapore government would like to express its deep appreciation to the government of the ROK for facilitating the safe evacuation of its citizens,” he added.
An Air Force KC-330 multi-purpose plane was deployed for the operation, according to a Facebook post by the Republic of Korea Air Force published on Saturday.
The KC-330 had departed from South Korea on Friday and arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
It carried a total of 220 people, including 163 South Koreans, 51 Japanese, five Singaporeans and a family member.
“This is the fifth time a KC-330 has been deployed in foreign manpower transportation, such as ‘Operation Miracle’ that carried local soldiers in Afghanistan during the occupation of Kabul by the Taliban and ‘Operation Promise’ that carried local citizens during the Sudanese civil war,” the post added.
- Additional Reporting by Yong Li Xuan