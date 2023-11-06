PAP, WP and PSP condemn violence against civilians in Israel-Hamas war, urge cohesion and harmony

SINGAPORE - Parliament unanimously condemned the violence against innocent civilians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and stressed that Singapore must never allow external conflicts to disrupt racial and religious harmony here.

Twenty-one MPs, including those from the People’s Action Party (PAP), Workers’ Party (WP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP), spoke on Monday in a debate on a motion on the Israel-Hamas conflict, which was passed after about six hours.

Speaking in the middle of the debate, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that beyond upholding national interests, Singapore must not allow external events to divide it.

Social media can turn a faraway conflict into an emotionally charged issue that can easily spiral out of control, even here, he added.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the country’s ability to conduct consistent, coherent foreign policy depends on domestic cohesion and consensus.

He called on all MPs, regardless of party, to be united in upholding the principles essential for Singapore’s survival, which had been put forth by three of his party colleagues in a motion on solidarity, security and peace with regard to the conflict.

Leader of the Opposition and WP chief Pritam Singh said: “This conflict will test us, but it should not be allowed to compromise our multiracial and multi-religious peace and harmony.”

Singaporeans should not analyse a political issue through religious lenses – instead it is a humanitarian issue, he added.

PSP Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai urged Singaporeans of all communities to be mindful of what they say and do concerning this issue, especially on online forums.

“We all have the responsibility to refrain from engaging in inflammatory rhetoric that could threaten the peace and harmony that we enjoy in Singapore,” he said.

DPM Wong said Singapore is not immune to divisive forces – in the month of October alone, the police had received eight reports of offensive remarks or actions targeted at members of the Jewish or Muslim communities in Singapore.

This is almost the same number of related reports made between January and September.

“We cannot afford to be complacent. We know from our own painful history how disastrous ethnic and religious strife can be. And that’s why we have worked so hard over the years to foster social harmony across our different communities,” said DPM Wong.

He and Dr Balakrishnan pointed out that when the conflict first erupted, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir wrote to Singapore’s Chief Rabbi Mordechai Abergel, who later replied, and both expressed empathy and solidarity with one another.

Dr Balakrishnan said this episode is a stark reminder to all Singaporeans that the country’s national interests are at stake.

He added that Singapore must reject terrorism: “No excuses, no ifs, no buts. No short-term political advantage. (We must) reject terrorism. If attacked, all of us here must give the government of the day the ability to exercise the right of self-defence.”