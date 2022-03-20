Singapore provides $750,000 Covid-19 aid package to Palestinian Authority

SINGAPORE - To support the Palestinian Authority (PA) in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore is providing a special healthcare assistance package worth about $750,000 that includes test kits, masks and training for Palestinian healthcare policymakers and professionals.

The package was conveyed by Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan to the PA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday (March 20).

Dr Balakrishnan is in Ramallah and he also conveyed to the PA Singapore's intention to set up a representative office there to facilitate closer coordination on the implementation of a $10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package for the Palestinians, MFA said.

MFA added that the representative office will also support the work of Singapore's non-resident representative to the PA. Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki has welcomed the opening of the representative office, MFA noted.

During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan called on Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Minister for Foreign Affairs Riyad Al-Malki. He is scheduled to meet Minister for Health Mai Al-Kaila later on Sunday.

In the meetings, Dr Balakrishnan affirmed the warm and friendly relations between Singapore and the PA. On behalf of President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, he also conveyed letters of invitation to President Abbas and Prime Minister Shtayyeh to visit Singapore, which the Palestinian leaders welcomed, MFA said.

Dr Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore's longstanding and principled support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security, in order to achieve a durable, just and comprehensive solution.

He expressed the hope that both the Israeli and Palestinian sides will find ways to engage in direct negotiations on the basis of a two-state solution. He also urged all parties to refrain from any unilateral actions that could increase tensions and undermine the prospects for peace, said MFA.