Workers’ Party clarifies position, condemns Hamas’ acts of terror

The WP’s statement left room for “ambiguity”, which is dangerous because Singapore’s national security is at stake, DPM Wong said.

In its Oct 18 statement, the WP called on Israel to reject the collective punishment of innocent civilians, and also called for the “immediate return of all Israeli hostages captured in Hamas’ military operation in southern Israel” on Oct 7.

During the debate, Dr Balakrishnan said the acts of indiscriminate killing, torture and kidnapping were “acts of terrorism”.

“It was not a military operation targeted at military targets, and such acts cannot be justified by any rationale, any historical grievance, any religious belief, any context,” he said, adding that Singapore had to take a “clear and unambiguous stand” against terrorism.

DPM Wong echoed the same sentiment, saying: “Let’s be clear: It is in our national interest to do so. To compromise on this stand would be to compromise our own security.”

Responding to the ministers, Mr Singh said the WP wanted to emphasise that the killing of non-combatants by any country or organisation deserves “no less than absolute condemnation”.

Describing it as a “very even-keeled approach”, he added: “On the one hand, the terrorist attacks are not to be condoned. On the other hand, when you have matters such as Israeli settlers evicting Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank, even today... that also has to be condemned.”

He asked the Government how it would characterise what Israel had done in the occupied Palestinian Territories.

Moreover, said Mr Singh, the inter-ministry committee on terrorist designation, which is responsible for the designation of terrorists, had not designated Hamas as a terrorist group.