Workers’ Party clarifies position, condemns Hamas’ acts of terror

SINGAPORE - Several ministers on Monday pressed Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh to clarify his position on Hamas’ attack on Israel, taking issue with the party’s earlier statement, which described the attack as a “military operation” instead of a “terrorist act”.
They said Mr Singh, who is Leader of the Opposition, and his fellow Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam had not described the Oct 7 attack as an “act of terror”, though they had acknowledged the attacks should be condemned.
But Mr Singh said his party’s position had been clearly stated in the speeches, adding that Singapore has not designated Hamas as a terrorist group.
He also said his party had wanted to take a “more balanced approach” in its Oct 18 statement, as it felt both Hamas’ and Israel’s actions deserved condemnation, though for different reasons.
The issue sparked a back and forth between Mr Singh, on one side, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, on the other, during the debate in Parliament on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The WP’s statement left room for “ambiguity”, which is dangerous because Singapore’s national security is at stake, DPM Wong said.
In its Oct 18 statement, the WP called on Israel to reject the collective punishment of innocent civilians, and also called for the “immediate return of all Israeli hostages captured in Hamas’ military operation in southern Israel” on Oct 7.
During the debate, Dr Balakrishnan said the acts of indiscriminate killing, torture and kidnapping were “acts of terrorism”.
“It was not a military operation targeted at military targets, and such acts cannot be justified by any rationale, any historical grievance, any religious belief, any context,” he said, adding that Singapore had to take a “clear and unambiguous stand” against terrorism.
DPM Wong echoed the same sentiment, saying: “Let’s be clear: It is in our national interest to do so. To compromise on this stand would be to compromise our own security.”
Responding to the ministers, Mr Singh said the WP wanted to emphasise that the killing of non-combatants by any country or organisation deserves “no less than absolute condemnation”.
Describing it as a “very even-keeled approach”, he added: “On the one hand, the terrorist attacks are not to be condoned. On the other hand, when you have matters such as Israeli settlers evicting Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank, even today... that also has to be condemned.”
He asked the Government how it would characterise what Israel had done in the occupied Palestinian Territories.
Moreover, said Mr Singh, the inter-ministry committee on terrorist designation, which is responsible for the designation of terrorists, had not designated Hamas as a terrorist group.
Dr Balakrishnan said in response that what he asked the WP to clarify is Hamas’ attacks on Oct 7. Whether or not Hamas is on the list of designated terror groups did not preclude these attacks from being called out, he added.
The minister also said that Singapore has consistently supported a two-state solution and spoken out against Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian Territories.
After several exchanges on the issue, both DPM Wong and Dr Balakrishnan said they were glad that Mr Singh had explained the WP’s stance clearly, and noted that both the WP chief and Mr Giam had condemned Hamas’ acts as acts of terrorism.
DPM Wong said that without the benefit of Mr Singh’s explanation in the House, there had been ambiguity about the WP statement, and questions about the party’s stance on the issue.
“Some might even ask whether the WP had deliberately overlooked this just to appear more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause,” he said.
To this, Mr Singh said that though the Government deems that there were “some omissions which were quite critical” in the WP statement, no one had contacted him on Oct 18 to tell him that it was problematic from a national security angle.
He added: “But I would like to assure the Foreign Minister and, of course, the Government as well as DPM, that in future if the Government has an inkling of such a concern that there are national security matters or issues which the opposition may not be apprised of, or we may have completely ignored, let us know.
“And my assurance to the DPM himself is we will certainly take those views on board very carefully. Because as the Deputy Prime Minister mentioned, at the end of the day, we want a Singapore where we have a united population even though we know that the issue tugs at the heartstrings of people on both sides.”
DPM Wong then asked Mr Singh if the WP would update its statement posted on its social media pages, to which Mr Singh replied that he would append his and Mr Giam’s speeches to the posts.
Wrapping up, DPM Wong said: “This is not just nitpicking at words. It is a key point of principle because national security is at stake. And so, indeed, in situations like this, we must stand united, politics must stop at the water’s edge.
“And that means on external matters where national security is at stake, political parties should not try to outflank the Government just to score political points. Let’s not risk our precious unity for short term political gain, not when our collective security and fundamental interests are at stake. All of us owe this basic duty to Singaporeans.”