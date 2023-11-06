Those wearing symbols linked to Israel-Hamas war can be jailed: MHA

SINGAPORE – Publicly displaying or wearing foreign national emblems relating to the Israel-Hamas war without a permit is an offence, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) warned on Monday.

It said those convicted can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $500 under the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949. The law applies to all foreign national emblems, including flags and banners of any state.

Travellers who wear such apparel can be denied entry into Singapore, MHA added.

MHA said it was aware that apparel and paraphernalia with foreign national emblems relating to the ongoing war are being sold online, and worn or displayed by members of the public.

It also received questions on whether enforcement action will be taken against those who do so.

Checks by The Straits Times found merchandise in support of both sides of the conflict being sold on various social media and e-commerce websites.

The merchandise includes items such as T-shirts, stickers and headbands. One T-shirt was being sold for $20.

In its advisory, MHA said the ongoing Israel-Hamas war is an emotive issue, and advised the public against displaying and wearing items related to the conflict.

MHA added: “In particular, promoting or supporting terrorism through the display of apparel or paraphernalia that carry logos of terrorist or militant groups, such as Hamas or its military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, will not be condoned.”

For those who want to help people affected by the conflict, MHA said they can contribute to authorised fund-raising activities and donation drives in support of humanitarian relief efforts.

MHA said local charities with a permit for fund raising for foreign charitable purposes include the Singapore Red Cross Society (SRC) and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Blessings to All) Foundation, or RLAF.

As at Nov 1, the RLAF had raised about $4.6 million to provide aid for communities in Gaza, a record amount raised by the charity so far. The fund-raiser was launched on Oct 19 and will end on Nov 17.

The SRC said on Oct 31 it would be sending US$200,000 (S$270,000) worth of relief supplies to the war zone, including items like hygiene kits, clean water, food provisions and medical consumables, and equipment such as wheelchairs.

The Government contributed $300,000 towards relief operations through the SRC.