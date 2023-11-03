Fundraiser for Gaza surpasses $4.6m in two weeks, collection extended till Nov 17

SINGAPORE - A fundraiser to provide aid for communities in Gaza has raised a total of $4,614,283 as at Wednesday, less than two weeks after it was launched.

In a statement, Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Blessings to all) Foundation (RLAF) said on Friday that it will be extending the collection period until Nov 17 after the Commissioner of Charities granted an extension of its permit.

The fundraiser had earlier been slated to end on Oct 31.

It was launched on Oct 19 by in collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The funds raised will be used to provide aid in the form of healthcare supplies, relief and shelter for those affected by the Israel-Hamas War.

Members of the public can make donations to RLAF via PayNow (UEN: 200910530ZRLA, indicate “GAZA2023” in remarks) or bank transfer (OCBC: 601313315001), or by mailing a cheque to RLAF or the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.