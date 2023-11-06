8 reports of offensive remarks against Jews and Muslims, jump in internet traffic on extremist sites

SINGAPORE - Eight police reports of offensive remarks or actions targeted at the Jewish and Muslim communities were lodged here in October, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
He said this is about the same number of reports received between January and September.
He added: “It is a very sharp spike.”
And in another sign of the spillover effects of the Israel-Hamas war, DPM Wong told Parliament on Monday that since the conflict started, regional Internet traffic on extremist sites has gone up threefold.
The Government has also seen more anti-Singapore rhetoric, including violent threats against Singapore by regional extremist elements online.
DPM Wong was speaking during a parliamentary motion on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim added that those who engage in offensive conduct are a minority in Singapore and that most Singaporeans have been measured and mature in their response, even where views on the conflict have differed.
Associate Professor Faishal said: “We may feel deep sympathy for the civilians caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas.
“However, we should be mindful that just as there are those among us who feel more deeply for the Israelis killed or abducted by Hamas, there are also many Singaporeans who are profoundly saddened by the sufferings of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”
DPM Wong said the Government fully expects extremist and terrorist groups in the region to use the conflict to get sentiments riled up and radicalise more individuals.
He noted the detaining of Singaporeans in recent years who fell for pro-Hamas narratives, and wanted to take up arms overseas.
He added: “Amidst this conflict, it is more urgent than ever that we prepare for all contingencies. That’s why our security agencies are on heightened alert, and we have put in place additional security measures as a precaution.”
DPM Wong added Singaporeans must stay vigilant by reporting any suspicious behaviour to the authorities.
He said: “In the end, our ability to respond to any terrorist incident depends on all of us as Singaporeans working together. We must remain cohesive and united as a society, so that we can keep Singapore safe and secure.”
Prof Faishal said the Government takes firm action against acts that threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony.
He said Singapore has provisions to do so in the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act and Penal Code.
The authorities also have powers under the Broadcasting Act to disable access to egregious content, including those likely to cause racial and religious disharmony in Singapore, or which advocate violence or terrorism, he added.
Prof Faishal said support and concern should be shown in a way which does not lead to conflict and tensions, and is not framed as a clash between religions.
He added: “Whether it is an Israeli or Palestinian life, it is still a life, and we should be concerned, and should be willing to give help.”
The conflict began when Hamas fighters broke through the border on Oct 7, killing at least 1,400 people in Israel.
Israel retaliated by bombing Gaza, with officials there saying more than 9,400 have died.
Prof Faishal said the Government understands Singaporeans’ desire to come together to show their concern and support, noting that some have applied to hold assemblies at Speakers’ Corner.
Responding to a question by Nominated Member of Parliament Dr Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi, Prof Faishal said five applications to hold events related to the Israel-Hamas conflict were rejected in October.
He said these were among the seven applications to use Speakers’ Corner that were rejected in the last three years, out of the more than 400 applications submitted. The other two rejected applications were for unrelated events in December 2022 and August 2023.
In a joint statement in October, the police and the National Parks Board said applications to hold public events and assemblies in relation to the Israel-Hamas war will be rejected.
Noting this, Prof Faishal said: “There are real public safety and security concerns. There have been numerous incidents of violence related to the conflict in other countries.
“Tensions are high, and public demonstrations may inevitably advocate, or show more sympathy, for one side of the conflict or the other.
“They can spark off incidents on the ground. They also have the potential to divide us as Singaporeans. Once we allow one event, we will have to allow others.”
He added there are other practical and impactful avenues through which Singaporeans can show support, including contributing to authorised fundraising activities and donation drives in support of humanitarian relief efforts.
To deepen Singaporeans’ understanding of the conflict, Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) said during the parliamentary motion that schools and higher education institutions should promote classroom discussions on the topic more actively.
He said: “This will not only provide young people with a platform to voice their perspectives and express their frustrations with the situation, but also encourage them to respect different viewpoints.
“With teachers or facilitators guiding these discussions, the conversations will be kept balanced and will avoid becoming overly contentious.”
In response to a question from Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) about whether there has been an increase in rhetoric or activities by extremist groups in the Southeast Asian region, Prof Faishal noted Hamas has issued statements calling on all Muslims to fight.
He said supporters of terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, and those in Southeast Asia, have celebrated Hamas’ attacks. They have called on followers to join in a wider jihad, and Prof Faishal said Singaporeans are not immune to such sentiments.
He said Singapore’s stance - that it condemns all acts of terrorism - is clear.
He added: “Terrorism is not justifiable under any circumstances. Neither will we tolerate people calling for violence. We will take firm action.
“Our security agencies are watching the situation very closely and have stepped up their alert. Additional measures have been taken, such as enhanced security patrols at certain events and places.”