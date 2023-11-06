8 reports of offensive remarks against Jews and Muslims, jump in internet traffic on extremist sites

SINGAPORE - Eight police reports of offensive remarks or actions targeted at the Jewish and Muslim communities were lodged here in October, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He said this is about the same number of reports received between January and September.

He added: “It is a very sharp spike.”

And in another sign of the spillover effects of the Israel-Hamas war, DPM Wong told Parliament on Monday that since the conflict started, regional Internet traffic on extremist sites has gone up threefold.

The Government has also seen more anti-Singapore rhetoric, including violent threats against Singapore by regional extremist elements online.

DPM Wong was speaking during a parliamentary motion on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim added that those who engage in offensive conduct are a minority in Singapore and that most Singaporeans have been measured and mature in their response, even where views on the conflict have differed.

Associate Professor Faishal said: “We may feel deep sympathy for the civilians caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas.

“However, we should be mindful that just as there are those among us who feel more deeply for the Israelis killed or abducted by Hamas, there are also many Singaporeans who are profoundly saddened by the sufferings of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

DPM Wong said the Government fully expects extremist and terrorist groups in the region to use the conflict to get sentiments riled up and radicalise more individuals.

He noted the detaining of Singaporeans in recent years who fell for pro-Hamas narratives, and wanted to take up arms overseas.

He added: “Amidst this conflict, it is more urgent than ever that we prepare for all contingencies. That’s why our security agencies are on heightened alert, and we have put in place additional security measures as a precaution.”

DPM Wong added Singaporeans must stay vigilant by reporting any suspicious behaviour to the authorities.

He said: “In the end, our ability to respond to any terrorist incident depends on all of us as Singaporeans working together. We must remain cohesive and united as a society, so that we can keep Singapore safe and secure.”