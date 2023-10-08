S’poreans should avoid travelling to Gaza Strip, West Bank, Israel: MFA

Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank as well as Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria in view of the escalating conflicts there, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel.

In a surprise attack on Saturday, Hamas militants from the blockaded Gaza Strip stormed into nearby Israeli towns, killing hundreds and abducting at least 100 Israelis, reported AFP. A stunned Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes into Gaza soon after, and it also exchanged artillery and rocket fire with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hizbollah militia on Sunday.

“Singaporeans travelling to or residing in Israel and the Palestinian Territories are advised to remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely, and avoid areas known for public disturbances or where large crowds congregate, especially in the Old City and East Jerusalem including Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount,” MFA said.

They should take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including buying comprehensive travel and medical insurance, it added.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg should they decide to travel to the region, the ministry said, adding that they should also stay in touch with their family and friends.

Those who need consular assistance while in Israel or the Palestinian Territories may contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours).

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Israel (Tel Aviv)

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street, South Tower (19th floor), Tel Aviv 6473926, Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

E-mail: singemb_tlv@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg