Physical crime falls under 20,000 cases in 2023 but spikes seen in shop theft, voyeurism offences

SINGAPORE – There were more shop theft and voyeurism cases in 2023, even as the total number of physical crime cases dipped slightly that year.

In releasing the annual crime statistics on Feb 19, the police said the number of reported physical crime cases fell slightly to 19,966 in 2023, from 20,193 in 2022.

The crimes of concern included shop theft, theft in dwelling, outrage of modesty and voyeurism.

Shop theft cases rose about 21 per cent from 3,244 cases in 2022 to 3,939 cases in 2023. These made up almost 20 per cent of total physical crime cases.

The number of voyeurism cases also increased in 2023, with 476 cases reported. This was up around 12 per cent from the 424 cases in 2022.

Voyeurs struck on residential premises (151 cases), in shopping complexes (84 cases) and on public transport (56 cases).

The police said over 80 per cent of voyeurism cases on residential premises were committed by those known to the victims, such as their boyfriends and ex-boyfriends, household members and fellow tenants.

Voyeurism cases at shopping malls and on public transport typically involved perpetrators unknown to the victims.

Meanwhile, theft in dwelling cases fell from 1,729 in 2022 to 1,695 in 2023.

The police said the decline was observed at residential premises – which saw 854 offences in 2023 compared with 881 in 2022 – and on commercial premises, which had 493 cases in 2023, down from 503 cases in 2022.

Offences that occurred on residential premises usually involved items like cash, jewellery, mobile phones, branded bags and watches.

Most cases involving residential and commercial premises were committed by culprits known to the victims, like tenants, roommates, family members, service providers and friends.

The total number of outrage of modesty cases also dipped, with 1,528 cases in 2023, down from 1,610 in 2022.

In more than half of these cases, the victims knew their abusers.