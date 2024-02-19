Physical crime falls under 20,000 cases in 2023 but spikes seen in shop theft, voyeurism offences

SINGAPORE – There were more shop theft and voyeurism cases in 2023, even as the total number of physical crime cases dipped slightly that year.
In releasing the annual crime statistics on Feb 19, the police said the number of reported physical crime cases fell slightly to 19,966 in 2023, from 20,193 in 2022.
The crimes of concern included shop theft, theft in dwelling, outrage of modesty and voyeurism.
Shop theft cases rose about 21 per cent from 3,244 cases in 2022 to 3,939 cases in 2023. These made up almost 20 per cent of total physical crime cases.
The number of voyeurism cases also increased in 2023, with 476 cases reported. This was up around 12 per cent from the 424 cases in 2022.
Voyeurs struck on residential premises (151 cases), in shopping complexes (84 cases) and on public transport (56 cases).
The police said over 80 per cent of voyeurism cases on residential premises were committed by those known to the victims, such as their boyfriends and ex-boyfriends, household members and fellow tenants.
Voyeurism cases at shopping malls and on public transport typically involved perpetrators unknown to the victims.
Meanwhile, theft in dwelling cases fell from 1,729 in 2022 to 1,695 in 2023.
The police said the decline was observed at residential premises – which saw 854 offences in 2023 compared with 881 in 2022 – and on commercial premises, which had 493 cases in 2023, down from 503 cases in 2022.
Offences that occurred on residential premises usually involved items like cash, jewellery, mobile phones, branded bags and watches.
Most cases involving residential and commercial premises were committed by culprits known to the victims, like tenants, roommates, family members, service providers and friends.
The total number of outrage of modesty cases also dipped, with 1,528 cases in 2023, down from 1,610 in 2022.
In more than half of these cases, the victims knew their abusers.
Residential premises (374 cases), public transport (169 cases) and nightspots (135 cases) were the top three locations where such offenders struck.
The number of cases at nightspots saw a slight rise from the 129 cases in 2022. The number of offences on residential premises and public transport dipped from 426 and 178 in 2022, respectively.
Following the increase in molestation cases at nightspots, a campaign aimed at encouraging nightlife outlets and patrons to adopt safe clubbing practices returned in January.
Under the year-long Safe Clubbing Campaign, staff of public entertainment outlets will be trained to handle situations involving intoxicated patrons effectively and safely.
Shop theft continued the rise seen in previous years. In 2023, around 68 per cent of such cases occurred at retail outlets like department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores.
The police told The Straits Times that the majority of shop theft cases, or 42 per cent, took place at supermarkets.
Offenders typically stole food and beverage items, alcoholic drinks, personal care products, apparel, cosmetics and medical supplements.
Observers previously noted that the rise in shop theft cases came after self-checkout corners were rolled out in supermarkets, with some shoppers hoping to get away with more items than they had paid for.
National University of Singapore sociologist Tan Ern Ser said while some offenders could have committed shop theft as they saw it as a crime of opportunity, another factor that could explain the rise in cases was inflation.
ST reported in January that core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better reflect the expenses of local households, edged up in 2023 to 4.2 per cent, from 4.1 per cent in 2022.
Dr Tan said: “Shop theft could be an illegal way of accessing the things they need, and couldn’t afford, given the rising costs.
“This may enhance the temptation, given the opportunity and the perception by offenders that they would not be noticed and could easily make a quick exit.”
But he stressed that explaining a phenomenon does not justify it.
Dr Tan said if a contributing factor was indeed inflation, then offenders should not only be counselled, but assessed for support by social services here.
He added that other offenders may commit shop theft for the thrill of it, or to sell the products for profit.
In August 2023, a repeat offender who was convicted multiple times of stealing milk powder, was sentenced to 18 months and 233 days in jail for stealing 70 tins of milk powder to sell for profit.
The milk powder, which he stole from 16 different supermarkets, were worth more than $6,700.
The police said retailers play a vital role in deterring and preventing shop theft. They highlighted the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (Star) initiative, which allows the police to work with businesses to analyse ways in which their stores are vulnerable to theft and come up with countermeasures.
The police said as at Dec 31, 2023, the Star programme had a total of 201 retailers on board, including Sephora, Popular and Mustafa Centre.
Retailers such as Sephora have added surveillance signs in their stores for stronger deterrence, while Popular has placed anti-theft locks for certain IT, gaming and audio accessories on display, the police added.
Some goods in Popular are also secured with spider-wrap security tags, which are wired alarms attached to products to prevent theft, while lower-value items have barcode sensors.
National Crime Prevention Council vice-chairman Tan Puay Kern said that, currently, retailers may know that a shop theft crime has occurred only after completing their stocktake.
“However, this does not help in preventing people from stealing. So, we want to encourage retailers to evaluate the way they display their goods, and even look at the way they protect their items, to minimise the chances of them being stolen in the first place,” he added.