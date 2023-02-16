Physical crime rises in 2022, with molestation, voyeurism, theft among crimes of concern: Police

The total number of cases of outrage of modesty, or molestation, jumped to 1,610 in 2022, compared with 1,474 in 2021. Almost six in 10 (58.3 per cent) of the cases in 2022 involved culprits known to the victims, said the police.

Nightspots and the public transport network were highlighted as places where molestation frequently occurred. The police said this could be attributed to more people gathering at entertainment venues and taking public transport as Singapore emerged from Covid-19 curbs.

At nightspots, there were 129 molestation cases reported in 2022, compared with 21 in 2021.

There were 178 cases of molestation on the public transport network, compared with 163 in 2021.

The number of voyeurism cases in 2022 decreased to 424, from 467 in 2021.

Residential premises (142 cases), the public transport system (55 cases) and shopping complexes (54 cases) were the top three locations where voyeurs struck.

The police said cases on residential premises mainly involved voyeurs who were household members or fellow tenants who peeped at victims in toilets, while the cases on public transport typically involved the taking of upskirt photos.

Shop theft saw a significant increase in 2022 with 3,244 cases, up from 2,652 in 2021.

About two in three cases (67 per cent) happened at retail shops. Items typically stolen included food, beverages, alcoholic drinks, personal care products, clothing, accessories and cosmetics.