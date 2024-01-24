Safe clubbing campaign returns amid rise in molestation cases and fights at nightspots

SINGAPORE - A campaign aimed at encouraging nightlife outlets and patrons to adopt safe clubbing practices has returned following a rise in the number of molestation cases and fights at nightspots.

Known as the safe clubbing campaign, this year-long effort will see staff of public entertainment outlets receive training to handle situations involving intoxicated patrons effectively and safely.

This comes after a rise in molestation cases and fights in and within the vicinity of nightspots.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at HighHouse, a nightlife venue at One Raffles Place, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said 106 outrage of modesty cases were reported at nightspots between January and September 2023.

This marks a 37 per cent increase from the 77 molestation cases reported during the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of cases involving rioting, affray, disorderly behaviour and serious hurt at nightspots rose in the first nine months of 2023, with 45 such cases reported.

This was a 25 per cent rise from the 36 cases reported during the same period in 2022.

Ms Sun said: “Now, we all know that people want to come out to public entertainment outlets to have a good time and to, of course, return home safely. So these numbers are concerning.

“I think we should work together – the police, together with public entertainment outlets, to protect the safety of their staff as well as their patrons.”

Speaking to the media, Superintendent Randy Chua, Commanding Officer of Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre, said: “With the public entertainment scene remaining diverse and vibrant, the police are concerned with the increase in the number of outrage of modesty cases and fights in and within the vicinity of outlets.”

He noted that the police are constantly exploring ways to collaborate with business operators to ensure a safe environment at nightspots.

“For this year’s campaign, we brought in liquor suppliers, mainly from the Singapore Alliance for Responsible Drinking, so we can tap their networks and reach even more people this time round,” he added.

This year marks the fourth edition of the campaign, which was launched by the police and the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC).

Previous versions of this campaign were held in 2018, 2019 and in 2023, following the resumption of public entertainment activities after the pandemic.