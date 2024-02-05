New law passed to hold serious sexual, violent crime offenders indefinitely

SINGAPORE – Some dangerous offenders in serious sexual or violent crime cases will not be automatically released after their jail terms end, especially if they show signs of reoffending, after the Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed in Parliament on Feb 5.

Under the Bill, there are around 20 sets of amendments, including the introduction of the Sentence for Enhanced Public Protection (Sepp) law and a legislative framework for forensic medical examinations.

With the implementation of Sepp, the Home Affairs Minister, with the advice of a detention review board, will decide if an offender sentenced under the law is suitable for release, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam had said previously.

Sepp is limited to those who commit serious violent offences such as culpable homicide and attempted murder, and serious sexual offences such as rape and sexual penetration of a minor.

With the passing of the Bill, accused individuals who are required to take part in forensic medical examinations but refuse without reasonable excuse can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or both.

These examinations consist of physical medical examinations and collection of samples from any body part, as well as taking of photographs, casts and impressions of body parts, which may include intimate parts.

The second reading of the Bill was debated for more than three hours, with 15 MPs and Nominated MPs posing questions on the Bill.

Mr Shanmugam, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Rahayu Mahzam delivered their addresses on the Bill on Feb 5 before it was passed.

“We have consulted quite extensively in preparing this Bill,” said Mr Shanmugam, adding: “The changes will do much to strengthen our criminal justice system.”

The following were some of the most-asked questions in Parliament:

1. Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC), NMP Syed Harun Alhabsyi and Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) asked how many offenders are expected to be sentenced under Sepp.

Ms Rahayu said Sepp is not based on any specific crime trend, but rather, the outcome of a regular review of Singapore’s laws.

It is intended to provide the courts with an additional tool to address dangerous offenders who commit serious crimes and pose an assessed risk of committing similar crimes again in the future after release.

Ms Rahayu said that based on current statistics, there may be fewer than 30 cases a year where Sepp may be appropriate.