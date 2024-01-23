Singapore inflation eases to 4.8% in 2023 from 6.1% in 2022; December prices rise at faster pace

SINGAPORE - Singapore consumer prices rose at a faster pace in December from a month earlier, even as full-year 2023 inflation eased considerably from a year ago.

Core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better reflect the expenses of local households, rose to 3.3 per cent year on year in December, according to official data released on Jan 23.

It came in above the 3 per cent forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll, and compares with 3.2 per cent in November.

Overall inflation, as measured by all-items consumer prices, also edged up, to 3.7 per cent compared with 3.6 per cent in November.

For 2023, overall inflation averaged 4.8 per cent, down from 6.1 per cent in 2022.

Core inflation last year was 4.2 per cent, down from 4.1 per cent in 2022.

Both inflation measures came in lower than officially forecast. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) last month said that overall inflation for 2023 is expected to average around 5 per cent, and core inflation around 4 per cent.

MAS and MTI said on Jan 23 that core inflation is expected to be affected in early 2024 by increases in the goods and services tax (GST) and administrative prices, such as the announced increases in bus and train fares - that took effect in late 2023 - and electricity and gas tariffs in the first quarter of 2024.

However, core inflation should resume a gradual moderating trend over the rest of the year, as import-cost pressures decline and tightness in the domestic labour market eases.

The statement reiterated the core inflation forecast of 2.5–3.5 per cent in 2024.

It however noted that Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums have been volatile, notwithstanding further increases in the COE quota since November 2023.

Hence, the forecast range for all-items inflation in 2024 will be updated in the next monetary policy statement due on Jan 29.

The MAS/MTI statement also stressed that while inflation has globally eased through last year, upside risks remain.

The risks include fresh shocks to global energy and shipping costs due to geopolitical conflicts, higher food commodity prices from adverse weather events, as well as more persistent-than-expected tightness in the domestic labour market.

At the same time, an unexpected weakening in the global economy could induce a faster easing of cost and price pressures, they added.

For December, overall inflation was powered by a 5.1 per cent jump in healthcare cost, followed by 3.9 per cent rise for both transport and communication.

Housing and utilities costs rose 3.8 per cent, while food prices went up by 3.7 per cent.