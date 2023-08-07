Jail for repeat offender who stole over $6,700 worth of milk powder from supermarkets to resell

SINGAPORE - A repeat offender who had been convicted multiple times for stealing milk powder from supermarkets went back to his old ways just two months after his release from prison.

In 2021, James Ho, 38, stole 70 tins of milk powder worth over $6,700, from 16 different supermarkets over two months. He was sentenced to 18 months’ jail on Monday.

As he had reoffended while out on a remission order, he was given an additional 233 days’ jail.

He pleaded guilty to five charges of theft with 13 other counts of theft, as well as one count of receiving stolen tins of milk powder taken into consideration for sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor J Jayaletchmi described Ho as a “serial shoplifter” who stole milk powder from supermarkets to sell for profit.

In March 2020, he was sentenced to 33 months’ and 180 days’ jail for similar offences. He was released from prison and out on a remission order from Aug 14, 2021.

Barely two months into the duration of the order, he committed the latest theft.

Court documents said Ho stole from Sheng Siong and FairPrice supermarkets between October and December 2021.

Each time, he stole four to six tins of milk powder and hid them in a large reusable grocery bag. The price of each tin varied between about $63 and $121 each.

On some occasions, another 27-year-old man – named as Yeh Chia Wei in court documents – helped Ho by acting as his lookout.

Ho’s actions were captured by the supermarkets’ CCTV.

Supermarket employees alerted the police after discovering the thefts. Court documents did not say how the thefts were discovered.

Court documents also did not state how Ho sold the milk powder or how much he gained from it.