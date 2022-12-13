Police expand programme to help retailers combat shop theft as cases rise

SINGAPORE - Amid concerns over an increase in shop theft, the police will expand a programme to help retailers fight crime.

Under its Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (Star) initiative, the police work closely with businesses to analyse ways in which their stores are vulnerable to theft and come up with countermeasures.

Speaking at the annual Retailers Safety and Security Symposium on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lian Ghim Hua said cases of shop theft rose by 12 per cent, from 1,280 in the first half of 2021 to 1,439 in the same period in 2022.

There were 2,652 cases of shop theft reported in 2021.

“This uptrend is a concern and the police are committed to work closely with our partners in the retail sector to bring down the numbers,” said DCP Lian.

Launched in 2018, the Star programme now has over 50 retailers on board, including Tangs, Watsons and Puma.

It will be rolled out progressively in 2023 across all Neighbourhood Police Centres, which will work with retailers in their area. There are no limits on the number of retailers that can join the programme.

The Star programme includes a primary survey where the police will assess whether the store has adequate security measures such as closed-circuit television cameras.

The police may also make recommendations to retailers such as keeping expensive items under lock and key.

They will also train retail staff on how to deter shop theft through a three-step process; first, by politely asking the person acting suspiciously if he requires any assistance. Next is to prioritise safety by requesting assistance from other staff members or the police if this is needed. And third is to continue to observe the suspicious person and making eye contact occasionally to ensure the staff member’s presence is felt.

Tangs’ facilities and security manager Ishak Othman said the department store chain’s VivoCity outlet joined the Stars programme in 2019.

As a result, Tangs put up deterrent signs against shop theft and trained staff to spot and approach suspicious shoppers. The police also posed as shoplifters to assess how staff members reacted.

“We collaborated with the police to develop solutions, resulting in a 50 per cent decrease in shop theft cases in Tangs at VivoCity since 2019,” said Mr Othman.