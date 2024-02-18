Scam victims in S’pore lost $651.8m in 2023, with record high of over 46,000 cases reported

SINGAPORE - Despite numerous media reports and warnings by the authorities about scams, the number of scam cases here hit a record high in 2023, with 46,563 cases reported.

The police told The Straits Times on Feb 18 this is the highest number of scam cases since they started tracking scam figures in 2016.

The number of scam cases in 2023 is a 46.8 per cent jump from the 31,728 scam cases in 2022.

In total, scam victims in Singapore lost $651.8 million in 2023, a slight dip from the $660.7 million lost to scammers in 2022.

But the amount lost to the top 10 scams rose in 2023, from $509.2 million in 2022 to $573.9 million in 2023.

The annual scam figures released by the police on Feb 18 mean that more than $2.3 billion has been lost here to scams since 2019.

Malware scams, which were practically unheard of previously, were among the top 10 scams of concern in 2023. A total of 1,899 cases of such scams were reported, with victims losing $34.1 million.

The most common ruse that victims fell prey to were job scams, with 9,914 cases reported and victims losing at least $135.7 million. This was more than the $117.4 million lost to job scams in 2022.

Those aged between 30 and 49 made up more than 45 per cent of job scam victims, and scammers would often contact them via WhatsApp and Telegram.

The police said job scams typically involve victims being offered online jobs to be performed from home. Their tasks would include liking social media posts, reviewing hotels and restaurants and completing surveys.

To receive their commissions, victims would be asked to first transfer money to bank accounts provided by the scammers. The victims would realise they were scammed when they did not receive commissions or when the scammers became uncontactable.

In October 2023, The Straits Times reported that a single mother of two took up a marketing job through a Facebook advertisement and lost around $89,000 in a week to scammers.

The second scam of concern was e-commerce scams. The numbers more than doubled in 2023, with 9,783 cases, up from around 4,700 in 2022.

Victims lost at least $13.9 million in 2023, down from $21.3 million lost in 2022.