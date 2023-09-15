Physical crime increases in first half of 2023 as shop theft cases jump 25%

SINGAPORE - The number of shop theft cases rose to 1,820 in the first half of 2023, with experts saying self-checkout counters could be a possible reason for the rise in such cases.

The figure rose 25.3 per cent from the 1,453 cases during the same period last year, revealed the police on Friday, in releasing the mid-year crime statistics.

Overall, the total number of physical crime cases increased by 5.4 per cent to 10,080 from January to June 2023, up from 9,568 in the same period last year.

The scams statistics for the first half of the year had been released on Wednesday.

On Friday, the police said the crimes of concern include outrage of modesty, voyeurism, shop theft and theft in dwelling.

Shop theft accounted for 18.1 per cent of all physical crime cases, said the police.

A total of 76 per cent of the cases took place at retail chains and shops including department stores, supermarkets, health and beauty shops, mini marts and convenience stores.

Items typically stolen were food, alcoholic drinks, personal care products, clothes, accessories and cosmetics.

In May, a 30-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stealing milk powder, cosmetics and toys worth around $1,390 at Raffles City Shopping Centre. Preliminary investigations had shown she was involved in other similar cases of shop theft islandwide.

The police said retailers play a vital role in deterring and preventing shop theft.

Under the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (Star) initiative, the police work closely with businesses to analyse ways in which their stores are vulnerable to theft and come up with countermeasures.

As at June 22, the police have collaborated with Sheng Siong, Watsons and Sephora to get 175 of their retail outlets on board.