Physical crime increases in first half of 2023 as shop theft cases jump 25%

SINGAPORE - The number of shop theft cases rose to 1,820 in the first half of 2023, with experts saying self-checkout counters could be a possible reason for the rise in such cases.
The figure rose 25.3 per cent from the 1,453 cases during the same period last year, revealed the police on Friday, in releasing the mid-year crime statistics.
Overall, the total number of physical crime cases increased by 5.4 per cent to 10,080 from January to June 2023, up from 9,568 in the same period last year.
The scams statistics for the first half of the year had been released on Wednesday.
On Friday, the police said the crimes of concern include outrage of modesty, voyeurism, shop theft and theft in dwelling.
Shop theft accounted for 18.1 per cent of all physical crime cases, said the police.
A total of 76 per cent of the cases took place at retail chains and shops including department stores, supermarkets, health and beauty shops, mini marts and convenience stores.
Items typically stolen were food, alcoholic drinks, personal care products, clothes, accessories and cosmetics.
In May, a 30-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stealing milk powder, cosmetics and toys worth around $1,390 at Raffles City Shopping Centre. Preliminary investigations had shown she was involved in other similar cases of shop theft islandwide.
The police said retailers play a vital role in deterring and preventing shop theft.
Under the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (Star) initiative, the police work closely with businesses to analyse ways in which their stores are vulnerable to theft and come up with countermeasures.
As at June 22, the police have collaborated with Sheng Siong, Watsons and Sephora to get 175 of their retail outlets on board.
Overall, more than 480 retail outlets across different product categories are part of the initiative, as at Sept 11.
Mr Deva Joseph, head of operations and compliance at Peregrine Security, said many shop theft cases could have taken place at self-checkout counters, which are common in large supermarkets and department stores.
He said: “Some thieves may see self-checkout counters as a good opportunity to steal, like having 10 items in their basket but only scanning nine items. They think they can get away with it because it is just one item they did not pay for, but that is still shop theft.”
Mr Deva, a former senior investigation officer with the Singapore Police Force, noted that many stores install hidden closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at self-checkout counters.
“The crooks think they are not being watched, and the authorities won’t find out, but they will,” he said.
He added: “However, because these CCTV cameras at self-checkout counters are hidden, they may not act as a deterrent. So, I think a good way to curb the issue of shop theft is to install large cameras out in the open, to stop the crime before it even happens.”
Adjunct Professor Lynda Wee of Nanyang Business School agreed self-checkout counters could explain the rise in shop theft cases.
She noted that such counters had only become common around two years ago. “It can be said that this technology is still at a stage of infancy. Thus, there are some loopholes potential thieves think they can exploit, like not paying for all the items they bring to the counter.”
Prof Wee, who specialises in retailing, said that when the technology is more mature, supermarkets and other stores can consider a system where every single item in the shopper’s basket is scanned by just placing the basket on the platform.
But for now, there needs to be more digital eyes on the ground to prevent theft. “So, if someone is a shoplifter, and they have a sense they’re being monitored, they may think twice before taking the risk and stealing,” she said.
Meanwhile, theft in dwelling cases rose from 788 cases to 1,010 in the first six months of 2023, accounting for 10 per cent of total physical crime cases.
The police said most of these cases were committed by culprits known to the victims, including tenants, roommates, family members, cleaners and friends.
In the first half of 2023, there were 497 theft in dwelling cases in residential premises, up from 417 cases in the same period last year.
Such theft typically involved items such as cash, jewellery, mobile phones and luxury bags and watches.
At commercial premises, there were 306 cases reported in the first half of this year, a rise from the 208 during the same period last year.
Another crime of concern was outrage of modesty, which saw 757 cases between January and June this year and accounted for 7.5 per cent of physical crime cases. There were 751 cases reported in the same period in 2022.
More than half, or 55.1 per cent, of the cases in the first half of this year, involved culprits known to the victims.
The police noted that the number of outrage of modesty cases which took place at nightspots increased to 74 cases in the first half of 2023. This is more than double the 36 cases in the same period last year.
In January, the “smart clubbing” campaign was revived amid concerns over more molestation cases and fights in and around nightlife spots in 2022. The year-long campaign aims to reduce such crimes by encouraging nightlife outlets and patrons to adopt safe clubbing practices.
Separately, the number of outrage of modesty cases which took place on public transport also rose from 84 in the first half of 2022 to 97 during the same period in 2023.
The police noted the latest figure is still lower than pre-Covid-19 statistics, which saw 111 cases in the first half of 2019.
The number of voyeurism cases in the first six months of 2023 also remained stable at 224, as compared to 220 cases in the same period last year.
Residential premises (73 cases), shopping complexes (40 cases) and the public transport system (23 cases) were the top three locations where voyeurs struck.
The police said cases at residential premises mainly involved perpetrators known to the victims, including boyfriends, household members or fellow tenants, while cases at shopping complexes and public transport typically involved perpetrators the victims did not know.
The number of voyeurism cases which occurred on public transport saw a 34 per cent decrease, from 35 cases in the same period in 2022.
Superintendent of Police Rudy Dzulkarnaen, assistant director of the crime control division’s operations department, highlighted the importance of keeping Singapore one of the safest cities globally.
He said: “The police are concerned about crime returning to pre-Covid-19 levels and call on various community partners and stakeholders to work with us to prevent, deter and detect crime.”