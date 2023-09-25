Founder of Chinese gambling website linked to Singapore’s $2b money laundering case

SINGAPORE - A man who made millions offering illegal online gambling services to players in China is among a number of individuals who avoided arrest in Singapore during the Aug 15 anti-money laundering blitz.

Wang Bingang formed his group in 2012 when he was only 23 years old. In two short years, the young man from Anxi, Fujian, started churning out millions by running the Hongli International gambling site from the Philippines and Cambodia. Hongli means “great profits” in Mandarin.

Wang, now 34, was living in a good class bungalow in Rochalie Drive in Tanglin, which he rented with Wang Liyun, believed to be his wife, when Singapore police arrested 10 foreigners.

His family and helper continue to live at the address.

When The Straits Times (ST) visited the bungalow last Thursday, the metal gate of the two-storey house was wide open, revealing two Toyota Alphards and a Rolls-Royce in the front yard.

Their domestic helper, who has been working for the family for a year, insisted the couple are in Singapore, but were not at home at the time. But others said the pair, who would throw parties at the house every month or so, have not been seen for about a month.

Checks showed that in 2022, Wang Bingang signed up with Sentosa Golf Club, where foreigners have to pay about $950,000 to join as a member.

A Sept 12 notice at the club showed that he, along with five others linked to the investigation in Singapore, had been put on a defaulters’ list, which means he has not settled his accounts there.

He does not show up in business records, but Wang Liyun has interests in several businesses, including a bridal shop.

The pair are on a list of 34 names, which the Ministry of Law sent on Aug 27 to dealers of precious metals and stones to flag for suspicious transactions that may involve money laundering. The list includes the names of the 10 arrested here in the operation, including an individual who is said to be Wang Bingang’s relative.

Assets seized and frozen in the money laundering case here have swelled to $2.4 billion.