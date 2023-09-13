Son of money laundering accused led police raid to parents’ room before father jumped off balcony

SINGAPORE – The eldest son of Su Haijin, one of the accused in the $1.8 billion money laundering case, led police officers to his parents’ bedroom during the islandwide blitz on Aug 15.

A team of officers had entered Su Haijin’s home at Ewart Park in Bukit Timah at around 6.40am, where they met his eldest son.

The son led them to the door of his parents’ bedroom and called for his father to come to the door, which was locked, said Mr Thia Yang Shen, a Commercial Affairs Department officer, in his affidavit on Sept 8.

He said Su Haijin did not respond and officers told him to step out of the room.

Despite warnings the team would storm in if he failed to comply, Su Haijin still did not respond.

The officers stormed the room and did not find him there.

Suspecting Su Haijin had jumped off the second-floor balcony, they searched around his home, and found him hiding in a drain outside.

Su Haijin faces one charge of resisting arrest, and one charge under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act for possessing over $4 million in a UOB account.

In his affidavit to support the prosecution’s application that no bail be granted to the accused, Mr Thia said the circumstances surrounding Su Haijin’s arrest were telling.

Mr Thia said Su Haijin’s son had asked him to come to the door without any indication of danger, but he immediately became unresponsive and chose to make a quick exit.

The 40-year-old fractured his feet and wrist after jumping from his balcony.

Said Mr Thia: “Yet, the accused still made considerable effort to descend a flight of steps to exit the premises from a side gate and hid in a drain.”