Money laundering probe sparked by suspicious transaction reports, not external pressure: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – Investigations into the billion dollar money laundering case here did not arise from external pressure and were triggered by suspicious transaction reports (STRs) filed by financial institutions, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, stressing that the probe had been ongoing for months.

That the authorities took action right away when they became aware of the facts sends a clear signal that Singapore is a reputable financial centre that will act against people who try to launder money here, he added.

He said this in an exclusive interview published in Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao on Sunday.

“The key point is that we identified and took action against a sizeable network and seized a very large amount of assets. What message does it send?” he said.

“It sends a clear message that we will act firmly against these kinds of illegal activities in Singapore.”

The investigations came to light in August, after police arrested 10 foreigners – nine men and one woman, aged between 31 and 44 – following an islandwide raid by more than 400 officers led by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).

The police have taken control of more than $1.8 billion in assets, raising eyebrows and questions over how the 10 had managed to accumulate so much.

Probe not triggered by China

Quashing speculation among some that the arrests were linked to a visit by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Aug 10, Mr Shanmugam said there was absolutely no connection between the two events.

“We started the investigations because we had reason to believe that these people had committed offences in Singapore,” he said.

“We didn’t start the investigations at the request of some foreign country or party or because of external pressure.”

He added that Singapore does not yield to pressure from any country.

“Just because a country says arrest so-and-so doesn’t mean we go and arrest. It’s got to be illegal in Singapore. We need to be satisfied and we need to know that things have happened which are contrary to our laws, then we will take action – regardless of what others say,” he said.

In fact, the probe had been going on for months, with the police having to trace any illegal activity here and overseas as well as those involved and the flow of funds, he added.

In this case, the police started looking into the matter based on suspicious transaction reports filed by financial institutions, as well as intelligence and other pieces of information.

There was no way that tracing such investigations could have been done in a matter of days or weeks, and those familiar with such work would know, he added.