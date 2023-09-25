Criminal groups from China spreading out to South-east Asia, including S’pore: Experts

SINGAPORE – Criminal syndicates from China have been spreading their tentacles across the Asia-Pacific region, setting up bases in countries like the Philippines, Australia and Singapore to launder their ill-gotten gains.

In February 2023, police in Australia arrested nine Chinese nationals in a series of raids across Sydney. The gang in Australia is said to have operated a shadow banking system for criminal groups.

Among those arrested was Steven Xin, the Australia-based business partner of Macau gambling kingpin Alvin Chau, who was jailed in China for 18 years in January for illegal gaming and other crimes.

Mr Jason Tower, the country director for the Myanmar programme at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), said these criminal networks are believed to have billions in capital.

USIP is an American federal institution that was established by the US Congress in 1984.

Mr Tower told The Straits Times: “It’s reached the point where they control territory in Myanmar through partnerships they have with border guard forces under the Myanmar Army, and with other militias there.”

He added that these criminal organisations also operate out of Cambodia and Laos, and are targeting financial hubs across the world, including London, Dubai and Singapore.

“You’re seeing the reach of these Chinese criminal networks that have been operating in South-east Asia now extend across the world. They’ve been involved in trafficking people from more than 50 different countries into the region,” said Mr Tower.

In August, the United Nations said in a report that hundreds of thousands of people are being trafficked by criminal gangs and forced to work in scam centres and other illegal online operations that have sprung up across South-east Asia.

Up till 2019, these criminal groups mainly offered offshore gambling services.

But with crackdowns and restrictions after the Covid-19 pandemic, their focus shifted to large-scale scam operations, said Mr Tower, who co-authored a report tracing the history of these criminal groups.

He said the syndicates first moved to the Philippines in the early 2010s, and there, they set up online gambling sites and casinos aimed at attracting fellow Chinese countrymen. Online gambling is illegal in China.

After Chinese and Philippine law enforcement began a crackdown on illegal online casinos in 2016, the operators fled and set up shop in the coastal city of Sihanoukville in Cambodia.