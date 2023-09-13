‘One of the most serious if not the worst money laundering case in Singapore’: DPP

SINGAPORE - Su Haijin, one of the 10 accused in the billion-dollar money laundering case, is an extreme flight risk and could have passports issued by as many as five countries, said the prosecution on Wednesday.

During a court session, that lasted more than two hours, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Eric Hu said apart from Cypriot and Chinese passports, Su Haijin has Cambodian and Turkish passports which have not been recovered by the police.

The DPP added the police found a photo of a passport from St Lucia – a small island-state in the Caribbean – in his phone under the name Su Junjie and he did not tell the police this.

These passports mean that Su Haijin can leave Singapore easily, DPP Hu said.

The 40-year-old Cypriot national already faces one charge of money laundering and another for resisting arrest.

Su Haijin allegedly has over $4 million in a UOB bank account, said to be his benefits from unlawful remote gambling offences.

DPP Hu said the investigating officer’s affidavit showed that at least a part of this sum is proceeds from an online gambling business operating in the Philippines, targeting gamblers from Taiwan or China.

Su Haijin has been in remand since Aug 15, and was applying on Wednesday for bail, appearing in court via video-link from Changi Medical Centre. The application for bail was rejected.

He fractured his hands and legs after jumping from the second-floor balcony of his home at Ewart Park in Bukit Timah on Aug 15, allegedly while trying to escape from the police.

DPP Hu said Su Haijin was a flight risk and added: “Despite breaking both legs and injuring his wrists, he still mustered the will to leave his house to hide in a drain from the police.”

In arguing against bail, DPP Hu said there was early credible evidence that Su Haijin committed the offences and there would be significant risk of collusion should he be released.

DPP Hu added: “This case is one of the most serious, if not the worst, money laundering case in Singapore.

“We see huge amounts of assets, including many of which are overseas, and time must be given for investigators to do their job.”